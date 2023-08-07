Giles County Property Transfers for July 19, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
26094 Main Street, Drake West LLC to Paradigm Investment Group LLC, $1,447,100.
Ardmore Ridge Road, Marion Hooper et ux to City of Ardmore, Tennessee, $80,000.
Main Street, Suresh Patel to Clayton S. Wilson et al, $73,000.
3rd District (Stella):
204 Petty Hollow Road, William Christopher Mahn to Dustin Cole Grenko et al, $71,000.
5th District (Bodenham):
U.S. Highway 64, Kristen Robinson et al to Joseph D. Vogel, quitclaim.
6th District (Goodspring):
1108 Woodland Drive, Joseph D. Gilbert et al to Joseph D. Gilbert et ux, quitclaim.
7th District (Pulaski):
Highway 11, St. Andrew Memorial United Methodist Church to St. Andrew Community Church, quitclaim.
526 South Rhodes Avenue, Tobias Roderick Clark to Misty Janee Maynard et vir, $175,500.
355 William Whitworth Road, Twyla Jean Burrow to Teddie L. Stone Jr. et ux, $350,000.
910 Abernathy Drive, Joe Donald Beddingfield et ux to Timothy Lane Beddingfield, quitclaim.
Spofford Street, Michael Lane Hasting et ux to Casey Jordan Hasting, quitclaim.
335 Malone Road, Phillip Sebastian Trimble et ux to David W. Oliver, $375,000.
113 North Ingram Street, William Robert Malone II to Raymond Willard McElhiney et ux, quitclaim.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
425 Pisgah Pike, Robert F. Frazier, Trustee, et al to Christopher L. Garner et ux, $525,000.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
132 Poling Drive, Leigh Ann Peterson to Nathan Peterson, quitclaim.
12th District (Riversburg):
390 Old Campbellsville Road, Nicole Kay White et vir to Donald W. Ward et ux, $330,000.
420 Carroll Ridge Road, Marlene R. Maves to Tami Sova, quitclaim.
14th District (Yorkley):
Campbellsville Road, Tammi H. Wells, Trustee, et al to Tammi H. Wells, quitclaim.
170 Lovell Road, Vernessya Tate to Ann Marie Swanson, $211,823.
19th District (Campbellsville):
2950 Womble Ridge Road, Nancy Straub to Harry A. Straub et al, quitclaim.
170 High Street, Rhonda Miller et vir to Marye Hight et vir, $153,000.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
Elkton Pike, Melissa Kaye Davis to Timothy Loyd Davis, quitclaim.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
