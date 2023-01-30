Giles County Property Transfers for July 20, 2022.
1st District (Ardmore):
Mill Race Estates, Dustin Charern et al to Lavit Charern, $396,000.
Austin Street, Tommy Jerome Cross to Tommy J. Cross Jr., quitclaim.
Main Street, Raymond L. Crabtree to Kings Hardware LLC, $213,000.
3rd District (Stella):
Cowhorne Branch Road, Willie Lee Johnson to Kandace Miles et al, quitclaim.
6th District (Goodspring):
585 Short School Road, Jeremy Brian Holley et ux to Justin Kaspar et ux, $353,000.
7th District (Pulaski):
16540 West College Street, The Corner Market et al to May Oil Company Inc., quitclaim.
801 North First Street, Corner Market Northpark et al to May Oil Company Inc., quitclaim.
129 Sunset Drive, Darren Sean May, Successor Trustee, et al to Darren Sean May et al, quitclaim.
1132 West College Street, John B. Thompson et ux to Courtney Michelle Thompson Mihalik, Trustee, quitclaim.
700 East Jefferson Street, Randy Shook et ux to Tabitha Miller, $207,500.
100 Oak Lane, Bruce Rogers to Kenneth Austin Jr. et ux, $175,000.
Garden Meadow Drive, Dixielands Glory LLC to Samuel Loyd Warf and Recurve LLC et al, quitclaim.
Garden Meadow Drive, Loyd Samuel Warf to Loyd Samuel Warf, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
Garden Meadow Drive, Loyd Samuel Warf, Trustee, et al to REI Properties LLC, $3,650,000.
112 Edgehill Road, Carl Edward Callahan Jr. to Michael Cody Kimbrough, $80,000.
Crescent View Road, Rachel Ann Brymer to William Jeffery Brymer, quitclaim.
335 East Washington Street, Denis P. Mahoney et ux to Denis P. Mahoney, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
421 South Cedar Lane, Patsy Campbell to Nathaniel Bass, $100,000.
543 Cherry Street, Jim Bonner Development LLC to Brandy Nicole Dewitt et al, $29,000.
240 Harmon Drive, Richard G. White et ux to Lindset Kerstiens Yates et vir, $362,000.
557 Culpepper Street, Lonnie Jay Morrow to Wendee K. Nicome, $170,000.
216 North First Street, Jacob Shane Pfeiffer to DKD Property LLC, $950,000.
415 South Ingram Street, Nathan D. Crabtree et ux et al to William T. Burks et ux, $156,000.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
903 Stovall Road, The Michael H. Rekasis Trust et al to Michael H. Rekasis, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
220 Polly Road, Leigh Ann Skillington to Derek Turnbaugh et ux, $52,000.
9th District (Elkton):
7614 Elkton Pike, Rusty Glenn McCarley to Rocky Childers, $75,000.
10th District (Beech Hill):
Tight Bark Hollow Road, John T. Madewell to Patricia A. Madewell et al, quitclaim.
Beech Hill Road, Don McLemore et al to DAD Re Partners, quitclaim.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
Powell Chapel Road, Larry W. Newton et ux to Shannon Dickey et al, $40,000.
12th District (Riversburg):
213 Desperado Avenue, Samuel T. King et ux et al to Samuel T. King et ux, quitclaim.
14th District (Yokley):
Smith Hollow Road, Jeffery McWilliams et ux to Nanette Jean Beebe, $750,000.
Mack Branch Road, Johnnie R. Hawkins et al to Erica Baillargeon, quitclaim.
15th District (Lynnville):
236 Bugg Street, Alma Rebecca Morse et al to Alma Rebecca Morse, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
17th District (Brick Church):
3669 Cedar Knob Road, Constance Ayala et al to Constance G. Parrish, Trustee, quitclaim.
18th District (Shores Mill):
16654 West College Street, Cassondra Delk to Cassondra Delk et vir, quitclaim.
360 Muck Hollow Road, David Long et ux to Matthew E. Meyer et ux, $2,034,400.
264 West Side Road, Gordon Deuchle et ux et al to Kendall Sherrell et ux, quitclaim.
19th District (Campbellsville):
Campbellsville Road, Linzy Calvin Johnson et ux to Timothy Carvell Walls et ux, $132,650.
Campbellsville Road, Rick Kincade to Ronny Lee et ux, $35,000.
132 Allison Drive to Taylor B. Dickey et vir et al to Alyssia J. Reynolds, $210,000.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
104 Sugar Tree Road, Nathan Nelson to Pedro Moreno Jaramillo et ux, $219,000.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al - and others, et ux - and wife, et vir - and husband.
