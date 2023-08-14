Giles County Property Transfers for July 26, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
32373 Ardmore Ridge Road, Mary L. Cribbs to William E. Fralix et ux, $338,700.
Main Street, Tennessee Western Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church to Ardmore Methodist Church, quitclaim.
871 Rolin Hollow Road, Harold Curtis et ux to Candy Brasel, quitclaim.
Rolin Hollow Road, Harold Curtis et ux to Leslie Curtis, quitclaim.
31312 Ardmore Ridge Road, Kenny Fralix et ux to Eduardo Rodriguez, $162,500.
2nd District (Prospect):
Case Road, Frances Denise Cope to Forrest R. Strickland et ux, quitclaim.
1728 Case Road, Patty S. Coan to Patty S. Coan et al, quitclaim.
6633 Prospect Road, Joshua D. Marlow et ux to Chase Nichols, $60,000.
4th District (Minor Hill):
Puncheon Road, Tennessee Western Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church to Minor Hill Methodist Church, quitclaim.
146 Puncheon Branch Road, Tammy B. Haney to UTFI Real Estate LLC, $205,000.
240 Jackson Hollow Road, Leon E. Hornbuckle Jr. to Carl Schneider et ux, $240,000.
6th District (Goodspring):
Fall River Road, Tennessee Western Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church to Chestnut Grove Methodist Church, quitclaim.
Bethel Road, Tennessee Western Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church to Cedar Grove Methodist Church, quitclaim.
1075 Oak Grove Road, Corbin Shane King to Nathan Perry Bryant, $228,000.
7th District (Pulaski):
418 Jones Street, Keith L. Smith to Ellis Holding LLC, $30,000.
1933 Crescentview Road, Connie Pewitt to Karen Sorrow et vir, $90,000.
Vales Mill Road, Tennessee Western Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church to Trinity Church, quitclaim.
237 Long Meadow Circle, Donna U. Bass to Charles N. Greene et al, $175,000.
Shelton Street, David M. Boshers to Brandon Rinaldo Tidwell, Trustee, $40,000.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
2149 Elkton Pike, Peggy Elaine Adams to Jimmy Wilson, $40,000.
4763 Little Dry Creek Road, Keith Bigham et ux to Jerrit Wayne Lovell et ux, $265,000.
9th District (Elkton):
210 Pine Lane, Mike Bennett et ux to Dewey Martin et ux, quitclaim.
741 Lake Logan Road, Daniel Waldrum et ux to John B. Wilkes Jr. et ux, $220,000.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
339 Powell Chapel Road, Meade C. Hopkins et ux to Cody Meade Armstrong, quitclaim.
12th District (Riversburg):
340 Old Cambellsville Road, Neal Bass to Mickey Whitworth et ux, quitclaim.
13th District (Richland):
Minnow Branch Road, Mary Darlene Story et al to Joseph D. Saggio et ux, $60,000.
15th District (Lynnville):
2739 Pickens Road, Roger M. Searcy et al to William A. Hewitt et ux, $738,125.
18th District (Shores Mill):
6993 Fall River Road, Teresa Jo Crabtree to Brent Kyle Matthews, quitclaim.
Hurricane Creek Road, Ginger Ponder to Yeghia Yeghiaian, quitclaim.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
207 Bunker Hill Road, Gayle Holt Porterfield et al to Giles County, Tennessee, $2,850.
390 Hurd Road, Rickey Prukop et ux to Joshua Shapiro, $459,900.
22nd District (Wales):
Little Dry Creek Road, Newby Farms et al to Elk River Land Company LLC, quitclaim.
Guthrie Road, Terry Jones et al to Winter Timber LLC, $125,965.
Guthrie Road, Terry Jones et al to Martha Jones et al, quitclaim.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
