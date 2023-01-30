Giles County Property Transfers for July 27, 2022.
1st District (Ardmore):
30691 Mill Race Drive, Connie Faulk to Richard White et ux, $455,000.
33305 Ardmore Ridge Road, Sandra Emery to Rogelio Gomez, $17,500.
3rd District (Stella):
State Line Road, James E. Tarpley to Gina L. Slatton, $68,000.
4th District (Minor Hill):
2630 Little Texas Road, Trevan Ritchie Rose, Trustee, to Gary Robinson et ux, $425,000.
6th District (Goodspring):
901 Cedar Place Road, Judy Sue McAlister to Yiqing Lin et ux, $366,000.
7th District (Pulaski):
1009 Mill Street, Betty Chapman to Rei Dads LLC, $137,000.
2118 Elkton Pike, Dale Polly, Successor Trustee, et al to Billy Dale Polly Jr. et al, quitclaim.
311 South First Street, Ryan S. Dunavant et ux to Excel Investments Limited Partnership, $575,000.
140 Lane Circle, Crystal G. Greene, Special Commissioner, Alexis Gentry, $77,275.
1321 Edgewood Drive, Christopher Alan Ude, First Successor Trustee, to Paul J. Kavalauskas et ux, $325,000.
908 Ninth Street, Wayne R. Simmons et ux to Wayne Ross Simmons, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
408 Longmeadow Circle, Samantha Koehn et al to DKS LLC, quitclaim.
Rhodes Street, Gary Wayne Jones to Nina Pylant, quitclaim.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
Elkton Pike, Peggy Elaine Adams, Personal Representative, to Peggy Elaine Adams, quitclaim.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
970 Powell Chapel Road, Peggy M. Salters to Michael J. Cavanaugh II, quitclaim.
13th District (Richland):
1777 Minnow Branch Road, Ryan S. Dunavant et ux to Joseph D. Saggio et ux, $453,600.
15th District (Lynnville):
Fairview Road, Terri W. Atkinson et al to Amber Woodard et al, $250,000.
18th District (Shoresmill):
3336 Fall River Road, VolBuild LLC to Austin Justrich et ux, $250,000.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
Yant Road, Dale Polly to Billy Dale Polly Jr. et al, quitclaim.
Yant Road, Joel Neal Robinson et al to Billy Dale Polly Jr. et al, quitclaim.
Yant Road, Dale Polly, Successor Trustee, et al to Billy Dale Polly Jr. et al, quitclaim.
5659 Prospect Road, Steven E. Garner to Yvonne Mathis, $35,000.
22nd District (Wales):
200 Richland Trace, Billy Joe Griggs to Andrew Waller et ux, $460,000.
23rd District (Bryson):
Hidden Hollow Road, John M. Ashworth, Executor, to Rebecca Riehle et al, $50,000.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al - and others, et ux - and wife, et vir - and husband.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.