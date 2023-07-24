Giles County Property Transfers for July 5, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
30755 Mill Race Drive, Jimi Dawn Barisa, Devisee, et al to Thomas Hitchcock et ux, $324,500.
30218 Highland Drive, Connie F. Thompson to Angela M. Black, $185,000.
2nd District (Prospect):
Prospect & Elkton Road, Prospect Properties LLC to Jeremy Hackworth, $54,500.
3rd District (Stella):
2478 Edmundson Road, Wilson & Associates PLLC to Matthew Stoll, $140,200.
Hagan Road, Donna Lynn L. Leonard, Co-Executor, et al to David R. Leonard et ux, $0.
Pisgah Ridge Road, Van T. Schuyler to Van T. Schuyler et ux, quitclaim.
4175 Bethel Road, Cornelius B. Jones to Wayne Mitchell et ux, $35,000.
4th District (Minor Hill):
262 Thompson Drive, Donna Kay Case to Rebecca Morgan Strait, quitclaim.
Peach Road, Loren R. Periman et ux to Ronald Sutton, $12,000.
5th District (Bodenham):
2150 Weakley Creek Road, Jerry Lee Knox et ux to Knox Family Trust, quitclaim.
6th District (Goodspring):
281 Nancy Green Ridge Road, Clarissi Johnson to Phyllis Johnson Smith et al, quitclaim.
805 Chestnut Grove Road, Van T. Schuyler to Van T. Schuyler et ux, quitclaim.
7th District (Pulaski):
228 Robin Hood Road, Larry Cox to Rebecca Billard et vir, $290,000.
500 West Jefferson Street, Pierre Billard et ux to Anthony Kilday et ux, $465,000.
1073 Northside Drive, Wilson & Associates PLLC to Stoll Properties LLC, $45,000.
Childers Street, Mitchell Birdsong et ux to Leigh Skillington, $4,500.
315 Valley View Drive, Helen J. Phillips to Xavier Lee Schlueter, $220,000.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
Bluebird Lane, Mark Clinard et ux to New Vision Trust CFBO Shaun Corbin, $1,003,798.
9th District (Elkton):
460 Lake Logan Road, Blair W. Bishop to Blair W. Bishop, Trustee, quitclaim.
8095 Elkton Pike, Collier Bush to Steven Dangerfield, $40,000.
14th District (Yorkley):
1310 Blue Branch Road, Thomas M. Peden et ux to Thomas M. Peden, Co-Trustee, $0.
15th District (Lynnville):
3860 Ella West Circle, Bryan Dykes et ux to Allen Crafton et ux, $200,000.
16th District (Buford Station):
Clear Creek Road, Ann T. Chaffin to J. Michael Dillingham et ux, $7,500.
18th District (Shores Mill):
195 White Road, Brenda Gail Howell Kennedy, Executrix, to Michael Avery Hickman, $429,900.
20th District (Pisgah):
365 Ingram Road, John C. Burns et ux to Johnathan Todd Tielking et al, $200,000.
398 Cedar Hurst Lane, Deborah Violet Holland to Deborah Violet Holland, Trustee, quitclaim.
23rd District (Bryson):
Newman Road, Jimmie Lacy to Frank Mirabella, $7,000.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
