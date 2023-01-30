Giles County Property Transfers for July 6, 2022.
1st District (Ardmore):
30112 Fort Hampton Street, William Reuter to Randall Atchley et ux, $80,000.
26915 Merlein Circle, Kasidy Shaw et al to Glenn Scott Faulk, $218,000.
2nd District (Prospect):
502 Case Road, George Harper et ux to Terry L. Baxter Sr., $209,900.
461 Old Poplar School Road, Kenneth Woods et al to Paulette Woods, quitclaim.
930 Liberty Circle, Craig A. Webb et ux to Leon Jones et ux, $408,000.
3rd District (Stella):
3669 Shoal Creek Road, Wesley T. Johnson to Wesley T. Johnson et ux, $10.
Turner Road, Joseph E. Gordon to Sam I. Collins, $130,000.
4th District (Minor Hill):
11692 Minor Hill Highway, Elizabeth E Lofton to Craig Jones et al, $38,000.
5th District (Bodenham):
Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Katie M. Yannayon to Stefan Elvin, $10,800.
6th District (Goodspring):
1149 Oak Grove Road, Ryan Adam Hampton et ux to Loren Kathleen Lewis, $217,500.
1954 Hidden Hills Drive, Paula Lynn Ables to Janice Duncan, quitclaim.
1954 Hidden Hills Drive, Amanda Paige Cowan et al to Janice Duncan, quitclaim.
220 Race Track Road, Ginger Witt et al to Wesley Hoeksema et ux, $315,000.
7th District (Pulaski):
226 South Sam Davis Avenue, Toby Clark et ux to Summer Harlow, $200,000.
516 South Ingram Street, Harold Ray Worsham to Kendall Vandiver et al, $25,000.
East Jefferson Street, Randall L. Adams et al to Glen L. Edwards et al, $85,000.
Greenhills Subdivision, Debora Williams to Debora Williams et al, quitclaim.
1305 Jackson Drive, Nancy Berwick to Dylan Leonard, quitclaim.
121 Whitehouse Lane, David A. Kirkpatrick et ux to Pamela Crowe, $366,000.
10th District (Beech Hill):
27021 Main Street, Church of Christ at Diana to Diana Singing Inc., quitclaim.
715 Center Point Road, Glenn A. Piper et ux to Max Cassidy et ux, $851,000.
Beech Hill Road, Timothy C. Reed et ux to Don McLemore et al, $1,100,000.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
5820 Beech Hill Road, Kathryn Rozell et al to Trenten Dakota Warren, $30,000.
13th District (Richland):
719 Smith Hollow Road, Ricardo Galindo et ux et al to Ricardo Galindo et ux, $12,975.98.
14th District (Yokley):
170 Lovell Road, Wilson & Associates PLLC, Sucessor Trustee, to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, $148,637.50.
15th District (Lynnville):
15810 Columbia Highway, April Holt et al et ux to April Holt, quitclaim.
Happy Hill Road, Michael R. Cherry et ux to Saddle Hill Holdings LLC, $195,000.
Happy Hill Road, Michael R. Cherry et ux to Alan Francis Rosenhauer et ux, $100,000.
N/A, Patrick S. Luna et ux to John T. Taylor, $563,900.
18th District (Shores Mill):
519 Shores Road, Robert Kenneth Jones to Thelma Marie Jones, quitclaim.
19th District (Campbellsville):
200 New Hope Cemetary Road, Frankie Joe Chatman to Erick Corbitt et ux, $150,000.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
Bethel Road, Rita Langford et al to Shana H. Gibson, $5,000.
Prospect Road, Rebecca Riehle to Carl Patrick Herron, $7,000.
22nd District (Wales):
N/A, James Don Alsup to James Don Alsup et ux, quitclaim.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al - and others, et ux - and wife, et vir - and husband.
