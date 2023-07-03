Giles County Property Transfers for June 14, 2023.
2nd District (Prospect):
2nd District (Prospect):
Veto Road, Susan S. Erwin et al to David Maize Erwin, $21,000.
3rd District (Stella):
Hagan Road, William S. McCurry et ux to Steven Anthony McCurry et al, quitclaim.
4th District (Minor Hill):
Puncheon Branch Road, Nissa Hernandez et al to Tammy B. Haney, quitclaim.
Elkton Pike Road, Harsh Patel to Paragi Patel, $10,000.
5th District (Bodenham):
Hams Creek Road, Warren Bruce Burns et ux to Andrew Caleb Burns, $1,500
7th District (Pulaski):
720 West Madison Street, John Dale to John Dale et ux, quitclaim.
1327 Edgewood Drive, Joyce McCurry to Timothy Eddy et ux, $415,000.
1313 Beverly Street, Geraldine Sisk Howard to Joyce A. McCurry, $228,000.
284 Cemetery Street, Pulaski Properties Management LLC to Jimmy Wilson et al, $77,500.
270 Ables Lane, Chris Burr et ux to James Anderson et ux, $775,000.
812 Miles Road, Alan Weisenburger et ux to Jimmy Wilson et al, $97,000.
701 Miles Road, Diamond Property Investments LLC to Brenda Lee Urtiz et vir, $220,000.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
135 Powell Chapel Road, Ryan Dunavant et al to Marcus Shane Pitts et al, $335,000.
12th District (Riversburg):
121 Fiddlers Court, Neal Bass to Jonathan M. Stafford, $269,900.
13th District (Richland):
1176 Old Apple Hill Road, Angela Carol Johnson et al to Nathaniel L. Angus et ux et al, $25,000.
18th District (Shores Mill):
White Road, Sandra L. Chumbley to Kenneth J. Chumbley, quitclaim.
185 Ben Johnson Road, Ray Misener to Ray Misener et ux, $0.
22nd District (Wales):
1857 Ball Hollow Road, Stefan Maron et al to Kevin Owens, $30,000.
Campbellsville Road, Estate of Christine A. Morris, Deceased, to Teresa Ann Jackson, $0.
Campbellsville Road, Estate of Christine A. Morris, Deceased, to Jonathan Clint Phillips, $0.
23rd District (Bryson):
Bunker Hill Road, Thomas Vaughn Scott to Carmen Elizabeth Yap, quitclaim.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al - and others, et ux - and wife, et vir - and husband.
