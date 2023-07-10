Giles County Property Transfers for June 21, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
26745 Smith Avenue, Linda Tucker et al to Royce Tucker Jr., quitclaim.
2nd District (Prospect):
1617 Case Road, Cecile M. Norris et al to Ardmore Telephone Company Inc., $6,000.
3rd District (Stella):
Goresville Road, Craig Buchanan to Steven F. Pauley et ux, $110,000.
4th District (Minor Hill):
2175 Black Road, Dixie Little to Timothy Ray Mitchell Jr. et ux, $30,000.
5th District (Bodenham):
21599 Highway 64 West, Terry Hendrickson et ux to Leslie Williams et ux, $69,500.
6th District (Goodspring):
Donahue Road, Mark Waldeck to Nicole M. Osborne, quitclaim.
1295 Bethel Road, Sandra Jean Johnson to Nathan Nelson, $30,000.
7th District (Pulaski):
2398 Industrial Loop Road, State of Tennessee to Frito Lay Inc., quitclaim.
947 Murrey Drive, Sara W. Bass to Sara W. Bass, Trustee, quitclaim.
250 Northridge Drive, David B. Hamilton Sr. et ux to Truman Jason Carroll et ux, $359,000.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
Beech Hill Road, Alisha Collins Bucca et al to Jeremy Owens et ux, $105,000.
Beech Hill Road, Alisha Collins Bucca et al to Jonathan Taylor Owens, $105,000.
9th District (Elkton):
573 Market Street, David Armstrong to Summer Leeann Dingley, $135,000.
956 Briar Patch Road, Crystal G. Greene, Special Master, to Wes Bryan, $337,700.
956 Briar Patch Road, Wes Bryan to Wes Allen Bryan et ux, $0.
Lake Logan Road, Jimmy Butler et ux to Jerry Lee Szymczak Jr. et ux, $19,300.
13th District (Richland):
Columbia Highway, Olivet United Methodist Church et al to Olivet Church, quitclaim.
14th District (Yorkley):
3596 Rhea Branch Road, Raymond John Dewar et ux to Raymond John Dewar, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
Campbellsville Road, Peter M. Conti to David R. Willie et ux, $50,000.
Campbellsville Road, Peter M. Conti to David R. Willie et ux, $250,000.
15th District (Lynnville):
Cornersville Road, Robert S. Sands Jr., Administrator, et al to Robert S. Sands Jr. et al, $0.
16th District (Buford Station):
881 Odd Fellows Hall Road, Fagan Sneed et al to Fagan Delmas Sneed, Trustee, quitclaim.
17th District (Brick Church):
Lewisburg Highway, Bobby Glen Sowell to Amy Caroline Sowell, quitclaim.
Holley Lane, Rodney Jeffrey Steiskal et ux to Bobby Glen Sowell, quitclaim.
Lewisburg Highway, Amy Caroline Sowell to Bobby Glen Sowell, quitclaim.
Holley Road, Bobby Glen Sowell to Rodney Jeffrey Steiskal et ux, quitclaim.
20th District (Pisgah):
1609 Indian Creek Road, Mary Ann O. Young et al to Jonathan Brian Young et ux, $200,000
22nd District (Wales):
Campbellsville Road, Jonathan Clint Phillips to Jonathan Clint Phillips et ux, quitclaim.
201 Big Dry Creek Road, Rebecca Louise Sorrell to Candy Lee McNeese, $315,000.
District Unknown:
477 Holt Hollow Road, Danny Davis et ux to Michael James Miller et ux, $420,000.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.