Giles County Property Transfers for June 28, 2023.
2nd District (Prospect):
Prospect Elkton Road, Karla Montgomery, Conservator, et al to Prospect Properties LLC, quitclaim.
4029 Prospect Elkton Road, George Thomas Watkins et al to Prospect Properties LLC, $36,000.
3rd District (Stella):
2848 Dog Branch Road, Harry J. Witt et ux to Sidney Kate Witt Johnson, Trustee, quitclaim.
4th District (Minor Hill):
1704 Jackson Hollow Road, Stanley R. Jones et al to Jason Mills et ux, $350,000.
3375 Salem Road, Michael E. King to Steven Chad Thompson, $120,500.
5th District (Bodenham):
Highway 64 West, Terry L. Warner to Connor Hayes Underwood et ux et al, $130,000.
Hurricane Creek Road, Jewel Myers Bradley to Morris Melvin Myers Bradley II, quitclaim.
6th District (Goodspring):
240 Scenic Court, Eric D. McMillan et al to Eric D. McMillan, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
1653 Oak Grove Road, Don G. Pratt et ux to Christopher Wesley Cline et ux, $295,000.
7th District (Pulaski):
1624 Vales Mill Road, John M. Kimbrough to John M. Kimbrough et ux, quitclaim.
434 Highland Avenue, Cameron B. Winterburn et ux to Nora Camellia Ioane et al, $399,900.
10th District (Beech Hill):
Diana Ridge Road, Tom Wallace to Brenda Bitner, $165,000.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
1185 Sumac Road, Jason Foster et ux to Madison Leigh Foster, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
Big Spring Hollow Road, Jason Foster to Madison Leigh Foster, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
580 Big Spring Hollow Road, Jason Foster to Madison Leigh Foster, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
13th District (Richland):
11110 Columbia Highway, Carter G. Moore to Carter G. Moore, Trustee, et al, $828,800.
170 Milky Way Drive, Thomas J. Carson et al to Ginger S. Boissy, Trustee, et al, $155,119.
Old Apple Hill Road, Bradley A. Coppes et ux to Kevin Wilburn et ux, $237,500.
15th District (Lynnville):
2570 Cornersville Road, Joseph Mojanovski et ux to Joseph Mojanovski et ux, quitclaim.
620 Lynn Creek Road, Edward N. Daniels et ux to Robert S. Orr et ux, $100,000.
16th District (Buford Station):
Blue Creek Road, Frank Patrick Davis, Trustee, et al to Ironhorse Farms LLC, $1,700,000.
20th District (Pisgah):
105 Pisgah Pike, Chanel Ann Taylor to Martin Irvin Rapp, $175,000.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
