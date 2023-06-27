Giles County Property Transfers for June 7, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a free user account to view most of our content. Some content may require a subscription.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Giles County Property Transfers for June 7, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
9314 Elkton Pike, Ray C. Atkinson et ux to Jonathan Ryan Gilland et ux, $500,000.
Main Street, Robert Wade Curtis Jr. et al to Hobbs Property Management LLC, $80,000.
5th District (Bodenham):
Bonee Road, Daniela A. Collins to Justin Belew, quitclaim.
6th District (Goodspring):
Minor Hill Highway, Kenneth J. Chumbley to Sandra L. Chumbley, quitclaim.
1157 Bethel Road, Joseph F. Watkins et ux to Paula Bowles et al, quitclaim.
7th District (Pulaski):
1365 Meadowbrook Drive, Nathaniel Bass et al to Felicia Morris, $199,900.
Columbia Highway, Wild Olive Group LLC to Kateryna Bratz et vir, $69,900.
657 East Jefferson Street, Eileen Marcia Willis to Eileen M. Willis, Trustee, quitclaim.
202 Turner Street, Patricia Butler Holt to James Myers. $50,000.
Lewisburg Highway, James P. Thomas to James Mize, $25,000.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
943 Leatherwood Creek Road, John Mark Minatra et ux to Steven W. Smith et ux, $375,000.
9th District (Elkton):
Newman Road, Charles Branson to Jordan Branson Lee, quitclaim.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al - and others, et ux - and wife, et vir - and husband.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.