Giles County Property Transfers for March 15, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
26905 Merlein Circle, Janet Alexander, Personal Representative, to James B. AKA Cook, $165,000
4th District (Minor Hill):
1309 Jackson Hollow Road, Stephanie Rochelle Bevins to Bobby E. White et ux, $115,000.
5th District (Bodenham):
Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Dangelo Denell Inman et al to Terry Roland, $80,000.
6th District (Goodspring):
891 Nance Road, Tammy Witner to Karina Del Valle Perez et al, $219,900.
355 Chicken Creek Road, Dilllon D. Freemon et ux to Frederick Ewald et ux, $110,000.
1438 Fall River Road, E 7 Ranch LLC to J&J Family LLC, $55,400.
Fall River Road, E 7 Ranch LLC to Mobile Electrical Engineering Group Inc., $105,475.
1025 Bethel Road, Carter Landon Schmidt et ux to Sherrie McClure, $199,900.
7th District (Pulaski):
1815 Braly Lane, Porter Jermaine Jones to Shantel M. Nelson et al, quitclaim.
600 Maple Street, Anthony Cain Hall to David Sean Paton et ux, $210,000.
103 William Whitworth Road, Paul E. Prince to Paul E. Prince, Co-Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
701 Miles Road, Firstbank to Diamond Property Investments LLC, $140,500.
124 Lookout Lane, Neal Bass et al to James I. Greene, quitclaim.
412 West Jefferson Street, Robin Vosburgh to Alicia Gordon, $310,000.
9th District (Elkton):
999 Lake Logan Road, Dennis S. Painter et ux to Joshua J. Painter, $60,000.
1333 Lake Logan Road, Thomas W. Vest et ux to Savannah White, $97,000.
10th District (Beech Hill):
Access Road, James William Locker Jr. et al to Ryan Locker et ux, $120,000.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
Maxwell Hill Road, Dennis W. Pierce, Trustee, to Eddie Bass et ux, $500.
1749 Williams Hollow Road, Crystal G. Greene, Special Master, to Bradley Kent Childres et ux, $284,250.
12th District (Riversburg):
600 Griggs Road, Ryan Dunavant et ux to Trent Withrow, $610,000.
13th District (Richland):
2120 Mt. Olivet Cemetery Road, John Matthew Pardon to Chasity Boyd, $23,000.
1257 Ball Hollow Road, Thomas Mark Neal to Maxwell O. Thompson, $280,000.
14th District (Yorkley):
Campbellsville Pike, Kelvin R. Poynor to Dennis W. Rogers et ux, $100,000.
Paris Hollow Road, Perry Allen Thomason to Ashley R. Cotham, quitclaim.
15th District (Lynnville):
Ella West Circle, Kathryn Gray Dean to Jonathan Wesley Simms, $135,000.
361 James Hollow Road, Rita G. Gregory to Joshua Gregory et al $50,280.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
Prospect Road, Michael Lane Hasting et ux to Tim Reed et ux, $75,000.
6708 Bethel Road, Susan Norman, Successor Trustee, et al to Gary Evan Reisenwitz et ux, $1,100,000.
22nd District (Wales):
275 Ward Road, John Gregory et ux to Terry Roland, $165,000.
2209 Trotwood Drive, Aaron M. Steel to Jimmy Wilson, $132,000.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
