Giles County Property Transfers for March 22, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
400 Dixon Town Road, Leo Washington to Russell Harrison Owens et ux, $75,000.
24925 Morrow Road, Margie F. Johnson to Joey Lynn Johnson et al, quitclaim.
24867 Morrow Road, Margie Faye Johnson to Jeff Johnson, quitclaim.
4th District (Minor Hill):
501 Cosby Road, James Alan Cosby to Mary Jean Nave, quitclaim.
5th District (Bodenham):
Fleeman Road, Suzette Belvin Williams et al to Marcus D. Garner et ux, $6,500.
6th District (Goodspring):
Hilltop Drive, Keith S. Carver to Ryan Dunavant et al, $30,000.
995 Scenic Drive, Volbuild LLC to Brian Mudd et ux, $710,000.
821 Nance Road, Thomas E. Smith to Thomas E. Smith et ux, quitclaim.
7th District (Pulaski):
Viewpoint Valley, Neal Bass et al to Ryan Dunavant et al, $110,000.
East Woodring Street, Kenneth Henson to Kenneth Henson et ux, quitclaim.
West Madison Street, Wesley McFarland et al to State of Tennessee, $200,000.
939 Morgan Street, Dennis J. Horn et ux to Peter Abdo, $58,000.
800 East Grigsby Street, Thomas Calvin Wallace, Trustee, to Richard Colby Simpson, $169,900.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
300 Aymett Ridge Road, Amber Reynolds to Stephen Blake Haddock et ux, $270,000.
9th District (Elkton):
6449 Elkton Pike, Bell, Carrington, Price & Gregg LLC, Trustee, to Janice J. Duncan, $80,000.
13th District (Richland):
370 Milky Way Drive, Tammy M. Morton et vir to Cheryl M. Shively, $320,000.
10860 Columbia Highway, Scott Bailey et ux to Scott D. Bailey, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
14th District (Yorkley):
Anderson Creek Road, James Allen to Amy Allen Hale et vir, quitclaim.
15th District (Lynnville):
Ella West Circle, Rebecca B. Salton to Rebecca B. Salton et vir, quitclaim.
Fry Branch Road, Janice Elaine Beasley Self to Janice Elaine Beasley Self et vir, quitclaim.
16th District (Buford Station):
Clear Creek Lake Road, Jerry Shelton et ux to J. Michael Dillingham et ux, $10,000.
19th District (Campbellsville):
Rose Hill Road, Patricia Darlene Rose to Jonathan Horne et ux, $70,000.
Rose Hill Road, Dustin N. Rose to Dustin N. Rose et ux, $0.
Rose Hill Road, Patricia Darlene Rose to Dustin N. Rose et ux, $98,500.
3055 Big Dry Creek Road, Lisa B. Cherry to Robert Burr et ux, $266,000.
20th District (Pisgah):
Pisgah Ridge Road, Donald M. Dunnavant to Donald M. Dunnavant et ux, quitclaim.
Britton Hollow Road, Keith Weaver et al to Debbie Kay Weaver et al, quitclaim.
Britton Hollow Road, Nyla Valentine et al to Nyla Valentine,
quitclaim.
Britton Hollow Road, Nyla Valentine et al to Nirvana RV LLC, quitclaim.
Britton Hollow Road, Nyla Valentine et al to Nirvana Roadhouse LLC, quitclaim.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
