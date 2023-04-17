Giles County Property Transfers for March 29, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
1 Highway 110, Shawn Adams et al to Jonathan Legg, quitclaim.
3rd District (Stella):
Townsend Road, Charles David Cowen et al to Willie E. Turner Jr., $31,675.
5th District (Bodenham):
Gimlet Creek Road, Terry L. Roberts et ux to Plot Holders LLC, $40,000.
Gimlet Creek Road, Plot Holders LLC to Joseph Edward Decker et ux, $50,000.
6th District (Goodspring):
Minor Hill Highway, John Michael Kimbrough to Billy Joe Griggs, $17,500.
7th District (Pulaski):
2005 Crescentview Road, Lisa Leigh Jackson et al to Lisa Leigh Jackson et al, quitclaim.
929 Nichols Street, Scott Stewart et al to Jessica Leigh Bryant et vir, $167,000.
1415 Meadowbrook Drive, Jacqueline D. Aldridge to Tanya L. Aldridge, quitclaim.
635 Cleveland Street, Tennjenn LLC to Michael Clark et ux, $215,000.
418 Jones Street, James P. Bonner to Keith L. Smith, $15,000.
1274 East College Street, Royce Tucker et ux to Thomas C. Wallace, Trustee, $236,077.
Vales Mill Road, Jimmy West et ux to Crystal Ann West, quitclaim.
Hickory Drive, Sharon Mabe to Melissa A. Berryhill, quitclaim.
12th District (Riversburg):
280 Sagewood Drive, Nathan K. Foster et ux to Scott Dennis Huber, $275,000.
14th District (Yokley):
Power Mill Road, Greg A. Entsminger to Joseph A. Huff, $10,000.
15th District (Lynnville):
151 Cline Street, Caprice Rene Murphy et al to David A. Murphy, quitclaim.
18th District (Shores Mill):
3750 Fall River Road, Jimmy Williams et ux to Jim Williams III, $100,000.
Mayfield Road, Jeremy S. Thompson to Jeremy S. Thompson et al, quitclaim.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
Elkton Pike, Jayson Bradford Butler et al to Jayson Bradford Butler et al, $0.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
