Giles County Property Transfers for March 8, 2023.
2nd District (Prospect):
Liberty Circle, Gl Land LLC to Dustin Anthony Steward, $80,000.
105 Alf Harris Road, Richard Demint et uc to Frances Denise Cope, $40,000.
4th District (Minor Hill):
2725 Oak Grove Road, Nathaniel Bass et al to Tyler L. Bergmann et al, $180,000.
5th District (Bodenham):
6091 Weakley Creek Road, Amber Casstine Walker to Tommy Jackson Mize Jr., quitclaim.
Muckle Branch Road, Steve Kilburn to Horace Bradley McAlister $64,000.
820 Horne Hill Road, Nicholas Trey Garrett to Christie G. Bass, $244,000.
6th District (Goodspring):
205 Fry Lane, Rhonda Lynn Gowan, Devisee, et al to Radach and Johnson Homes LLC, $125,000.
Oak Grove Road, Amy Kathleen Mitchell Downs to Seth Waters et ux, $328,000.
877 Oak Grove Road, Mary Kathleen Dodson, Executor, et al to Jerry Foster Johnson, $45,266.
7th District (Pulaski):
602 Cottonwood Street, Emily Clark Kirkpatrick to Lynn Clark, $80,000.
846 Red Bud Lane, Trey Holley to Jennifer Still Wofford et vir, $330,000.
909 East Morgan Street, Ethan McClure to Michael G. Herron et ux, $135,000.
302 Rose Street, Richard H. Sailors et ux to Matthew Sailors, Trustee, et al, $267,091.
955 Ragsdale Lane, Helen L. Bernhart to Karen Bernhart, quitclaim.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
119 Cobb Lane, Michael G. Curry to Nicholas Trey Garrett et ux, $345,000.
9th District (Elkton):
Baugh Road, Curtis B. Mitchell et al to Natalie M. Abbott, quitclaim.
10th District (Beech Hill):
3660 Diana Ridge Road, Keith Bigham et ux to Patricia G. Centurion Arce et vir, $265,000.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
321 Sumac Road, Randall D. Russell to Randall D. Russell, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
14th District (Yorkley):
Knubbin Ridge Road, William E. Green to William E. Green Jr. et ux, $6,500.
15th District (Lynnville):
3866 Ella West Circle, Thomas Griffin Goetz et ux to Justin Goetz, quitclaim.
16th District (Buford Station):
1505 Jett Road, Christopher R. Holcombe et ux to Holcombe Ridge Farm LLC, quitclaim.
18th District (Shores Mill):
3903 Fall River Road, Nancy Lee Hasting et al to Deanna Dawn Thompson, $120,000.
19th District (Campbellsville):
7540 Little Dry Creek Road, Southeast Property Acquistion LLC to Kevin Ray Hooten, $267,900.
20th District (Pisgah):
268 Pisgah Ridge Cove, Brown and Brown Bldrs Inc. et al to Velazco Ana Y. Moreno et vir, $320,000.
22nd District (Wales):
3201 Ball Hollow Road, Rocky Bue Construction LLC et al to Eric J. Payne et ux, $220,000.
2059 Mines Road, Wilson & Associates PLLC et al to John Corbin, $140,500.
Campbellsville Road, Mark Phelps et ux to Rhonda Miller, quitclaim.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al - and others, et ux - and wife, et vir - and husband.
