Giles County Property Transfers for May 10, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
953 Lewter Hollow Road, Robert L. Askins to Robert L. Askins et ux, quitclaim.
30510 Ardmore Ridge Road, Jonathan Defoe et ux to Kingdom Fitness Ventures LLC et al, $625,000.
2nd District (Prospect):
110 Case Road, Billy C. Smith to Forrest Rodger Strickland, $111,600.
3rd District (Stella):
Shoal Creek Road, Donna Cates, Administratix, et al to Jason Edward Phelps, $130,000.
Oak Grove Road, Amy Kathleen Mitchell Downs to John Matthew Mitchell, $253,500.
5th District (Bodenham):
2073 Choates Creek Road, Rhonda Caldwell et al to William Clint Caldwell, $25,000.
6th District (Goodspring):
111 South Tidwell Circle, Jeffrey Lee Officer et ux to Erin Alexis Rice et ux, $200,000.
Kathleen Drive, Luis Monreal et ux to Alex J. Dickens et ux, $215,000.
1850 Dog Branch Road, Richard A. Decker to Evelyn Decker, quitclaim.
7th District (Pulaski):
William Whitworth Road, Ralph D. Burrow to Twyla Jean Burrow, quitclaim.
232 Glendale Drive, Jennifer Katherine Aust to Hector Arrieta, $295,000.
557 Culpepper Street, J. Phillip Jones, Substitue Trustee, to Tennessee Housing Development Agency, $159,250.
Murrey Street, Estate of Howard Chuck Paysinger et al to Jane G. Paysinger, $0.
640 East Madison Street, Lonnie Jay Morrow to Judith W. Mayfield. $75,000.
1306 Jackson Drive, Arthur E. Harvey III, Co-Trustee, et al to Jennifer Katherine Aust, $379,900.
217 East Jefferson Street, Christopher Darold Moon et ux to Carlos H. Miranda Aranda, $190,000.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
Ables Lane, Betty T. Parker, Personal Co-Representative, to William Clyde Ables et al, $0.
470 Ables Lane, Betty T. Parker, Personal Co-Representative, to William Clyde Ables, $0.
9th District (Elkton):
Weakley Loop Road, Amanda Johnson, Trustee, et al to Candace Malone, quitclaim.
464 Lake Logan Road, Joanne F. Lewonczyk to Raymond Coss et ux, $80,000.
10th District (Beech Hill):
2600 Creecy Hollow Road, James A. Pendergraft et al to Rachel Simmons et vir, $345,000.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
104 Powell Chapel Road, Joseph Phillip Braly to Lee Brice McCurry, $38,500.
13th District (Richland):
2870 Kerr Hill Road, Dana Terrell Rich et al to Stefanie Crain et vir, $269,900.
14th District (Yorkley):
Hodge Road, Gina Peterson to Irma Dimuro et al, $81,500.
15th District (Lynnville):
2872 Cornersville Road, Pat Parker to Steven Garber et ux, $49,000.
16th District (Buford Station):
460 Clear Creek Circle, Pamela Mae Steiner to Jean Ann Turner, $270,000.
18th District (Shores Mill):
Ben Johnson Road, Leigh Skillington to Joan Elizabeth Bell, $55,000.
20th District (Pisgah):
705 Indian Creek Road, Laura H. Richardson et vir to Robert Wayne Holland Jr., quitclaim.
2379 Franklin Hayes Road, Wesley C. Hicks to Amelia R. Hicks, quitclaim.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
Elkton Pike, Gayle H. Porterfield to Giles County, Tennessee, $0.
22nd District (Wales):
2209 Trotwood Drive, Jimmy Wilson to Brian Reed et ux, $190,000.
611 Guthrie Road, Timothy L. Guthrie to Winter Timber LLC, $75,000.
23rd District
Dellrose Road, Jesse Lee Franklin to William Pfeiffer et ux, $6,800.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.