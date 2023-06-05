Giles County Property Transfers for May 17, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
2977 Pleasant Hill Road, Ronald Ray Collins et ux to Wendy Collins Hall, quitclaim.
3rd District (Stella):
Smith Jackson Road, Jeffrey Benton Whitt to Billy Ray Suddarth, $4,500.
1033 Hanna Road, Beverly Patterson to Darren Robert Baxter, quitclaim.
5th District (Bodenham):
Choates Creek Road, Johnny Wayne Ratliff to Johnny Wayne Ratliff et ux, quitclaim.
1905 Hams Creek Road. Paula Parker Casteel et al to Matthew James Gibson et ux, $915,800.
6th District (Goodspring):
Scenic Drive, Kristin Whitney Marks to Brian William Marks, quitclaim.
365 Short School Road, Thomas C. Wallace, Trustee, et al to Michael P. Simmons Smith et al, $239,000.
2950 Minor Hill Road, James T. Campbell to James Thomas Campbell, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
Scenic Drive, Brian W. Marks et al to Premier Build LLC, quitclaim.
7th District (Pulaski):
303 West College Street, Kristin Whitney Marks to B. W. Marks Properties LLC, quitclaim.
310 South Third Street, Kristin Whitney Marks to B. W. Marks Properties LLC, quitclaim.
101 South First Street, Kristin Whitney Marks to B. W. Marks Properties LLC, quitclaim.
325 West College Street, Kristin Whitney Marks to B. W. Marks Properties LLC, quitclaim.
Hickory Drive, Wanda S. Rosson to Lance Mishoe et ux, $20,000.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
Timber Ridge Drive, White Hawk Farms LLC to Premier Build LLC, quitclaim.
Commerce Way, Industrial Development Board et al to City of Pulaski, quitclaim.
10th District (Beech Hill):
755 Bunker Hill Road, Jeremy Hayes et ux to Mark Hargrove Jr. et ux, $550,000.
1334 Old Highway 64 East, James Thomas Campbell to James Thomas Campbell, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
123 Timber Ridge Drive, Kristin Whitney Marks to White Hawk Farms LLC, quitclaim.
1240 Sumac Road, Traci A. Perkins to Roberta A. Fowler et al, $397,000.
12th District (Riversburg):
219 Meadowlark Drive, Billy Joe Birdsong et ux to Jacqueline Michelle Hicks, $150,000.
126 Fiddlers Court, Neal Bass to Tonnie R. Beard Jr. et ux, $279,900.
14th District (Yorkley):
17650 Campbellsville Road, Walter E. Long to Margaret W. Thomason et al, quitclaim.
Parrish Hollow Road, Randall Hickman to Brittney Hickman, quitclaim.
15th District (Lynnville):
4171 Ella West Circle, Candy Lee McNeese to Randy A. Thurman et ux, $55,000.
16th District (Buford Station):
Clear Creek Road, Kristin Whitney Marks to B. W. Marks Properties LLC, quitclaim.
Clear Creek Road, Kristin Whitney Marks to B. W. Marks Properties LLC, quitclaim.
18th District (Shores Mill):
Mayfield Road, Volbuild LLC to James Andrew Wolfe Jr., $252,000.
20th District (Pisgah):
Mitchell Road, Diane M. Dupree to Andrew Bailey Scoggins et ux, $157,630.
22nd District (Wales):
N/A, City of Pulaski to Industrial Development Board et al, quitclaim.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
