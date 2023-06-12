Giles County Property Transfers for May 24, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
26059 Ashton Lane, Macklin Jones et ux to Kris Rawlinson et ux, $30,000.
2nd District (Prospect):
711 Liberty Circle, Derrel D. Vanderlinden to Paul Brewer et ux, $279,900.
3rd District (Stella):
2780 Alf Harris Road, Michael J. Moriarty et al to Nathanael M. Loum et ux, $350,000.
5th District (Bodenham):
Muckle Branch Road, Anita Gail Clark to David Ray Clark, quitclaim.
6th District (Goodspring):
1313 Jackson Drive, BW Marks Properties LLC to Higher Calling Homes LLC, quitclaim.
Chestnut Grove Road, Michael David Watson et ux to Ashlyn D. Kimbrough et al, $100,000.
7th District (Pulaski):
410 East Woodring Street, Mark Bruna to Brown & Brown Bldrs Inc., $13,000.
101 South First Street, Kristin Whitney Marks to BW Marks Properties LLC, quitclaim.
433 Spofford Street, Crystal G. Greene, Clerk & Master, to Richard Dunn et al, $5,298.72.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
655 Hardy Road, Kim Taylor et al to Thomas A. Rogers Jr. et ux, $490,000.
9th District (Elkton):
1706 Prospect Elkton Road, Tony Wray Armstrong to Tony Wray Armstrong et al, $0.
10th District (Beech Hill):
Bunker Hill Road, Jeremy Hayes et ux to Michael D. Watson et ux, $187,085.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
Lewisburg Highway, Allan Salisbury et ux to Steve Budd, $7,000.
150 Timber Ridge Drive, White Hawks Farm LLC to Higher Calling Homes LLC, quitclaim.
140 Timber Ridge Drive, White Hawks Farm LLC to Higher Calling Homes LLC, quitclaim.
214 Poling Drive, Daniel Chase Hangrove to William Ray Schneider et al, $289,900.
15th District (Lynnville):
14635 Columbia Highway, Philip John Anthony, Trustee, et al to Jason Hall et al, $60,000.
15740 Columbia Highway, Michael J. Russell Jr. to Stuart Britt et al, $108,700.
Ella West Circle, Casey D. Dugger et ux to John W. Matheny Jr., $3,800.
Ella West Road, Casey Dugger, Co-Trustee, et al to Cassey Dugger et ux, quitclaim.
16th District (Buford Station):
Clear Creek Road, Kristin Whitney Marks to Brian William Marks, quitclaim.
147 Bills Road, Kristin Whitney Marks to Brian William Marks, quitclaim.
750 Robertson Fork Road, Gerald Robeson et ux to Larry A. Atema, Trustee, et al, $192,500.
18th District (Shores Mill):
1221 Johnson Branch Road, Tanda L. Cook to Robert Easterday et ux, $440,000.
Johnson Branch Road, Thomas Calvin Wallace, Trustee, et al to Isaac Smith, $230,000.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.