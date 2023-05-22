Giles County Property Transfers for May 3, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
I-65, Crystal G. Greene, Clerk & Master, et al to Jimmie Lacy, $2,531.85.
Lofton Hall Road, Eric Blake Beddingfield to Jennifer Leigh Beddingfield, quitclaim.
Lofton Hall Road, Jennifer Leigh Beddingfield to Eric Blake Beddingfield, quitclaim.
Lofton Hall Road, Eric Blake Beddingfield to Steven S. Hodges et ux, $185,000.
30126 Sims Street, Crystal M. Boggs et al to Tammy Renee Blankenship et al, $239,000.
2nd District (Prospect):
Circle Drive, Marilyn Shaver, Trustee, et al to Marilyn Shaver, quitclaim.
4th District (Minor Hill):
Minor Hill Highway, Debra H. Coble to Bo Ingram et al, $250,000.
5694 Tacketts Branch Road, Brandi Nicole White to Samuel Dewayne White, quitclaim.
575 Davis Hollow Road, Samuel B. Garner Jr., Trustee, to Eric M. Mansfield et al, $111,000.
6th District (Goodspring):
Chestnut Grove Road, Garland Blake Chapman to Garland Blake Chapman et al, quitclaim.
533 Solomon Road, Tommy Ingram, Co-Executor, et al to Tommy Ingram et al, $0.
155 Dog Branch Road, Crystal G. Greene, Clerk & Master, to Dialogue Holding Company LLC, $21,737.45.
Minor Hill Road, Crystal G. Greene, Clerk & Master, to Dialogue Holding Company LLC, $10,648.72.
1345 Garner Hollow Road, Kevin Scott Glover et al to Doug Downing et ux, $290,000.
1350 Bethel Road, Rene J. Plourde III et al to Jacob Craig et al, $198,500.
7th District (Pulaski):
2450 Oak Grove Road, Lydia Greene Cozart et al to James I. Greene, $50,000.
161 Thompson Road, Savannah C. Lee to Jordan Kase Britton et ux, $304,400.
401 North First Street, Michael A. Trigona to Full Moon Properties LLC, quitclaim.
9th District (Elkton):
432 Moore Hollow Road, Lesmore Properties LLC to Olivia Danielle Cleveland, $222,000.
Vinta Road, Crystal G. Greene, Clerk & Master, to Dialogue Holding Company LLC, $3,035.23.
920 Tucker Bend Road, Betsy Fly et al to TN Valley Commodities LLC, $220,000.
12th District (Riversburg):
700 Odd Fellows Hall, Claudie C. Roberson to Gregory Jinkerson et ux, $425,000.
15th District (Lynnville):
Dodson Gap Road, Penelope Uselton to Bobby Dwain Hickman Jr. et al, $2,000.
1276 Dodson Gap Road, Penelope Uselton to Jeremy Hickman et ux, $140,000.
18th District (Shores Mill):
1500 Johnson Branch Road, Charles Edward Morris, Executor, et al to Chasity Lynn Strickland et al, quitclaim.
Johnson Branch Road, Charles E. Morris, Executor, et al to Steven Michael Tasker et al, quitclaim.
Johnson Branch Road, Charles E. Morris, Executor, et al to Charles E. Morris et ux, quitclaim.
1500 Johnson Branch Road, Charles E. Morris, Executor, et al to Steven Michael Tasker et al, $187,000.
19th District (Campbellsville):
9000 Campbellsville Road, Ronald Martin et ux to Ryan Dunavant et ux, $368,245.
20th District (Pisgah):
1845 Minatra Road, Carmen Watson Hayes, Trustee, et al to Carmen Watson Hayes et al, quitclaim.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
Prospect Road, Jeffrey Lane Martin to Kelley Duncan, quitclaim.
23rd District
Newman Road, Crystal G. Greene, Clerk & Master, et al to Jimmie Lacy, $2,361.83.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.