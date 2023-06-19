Giles County Property Transfers for May 31, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
Pleasant Hill Road, Stephen Allen Cook to Tanya Cook, quitclaim.
Ardmore Ridge Road, Crystal G. Greene, Special Commissioner, to Carson Pack et al, $417,236.60.
5th District (Bodenham):
Jones Hollow Road, Anthony Berry to Anthony Berry, Trustee, quitclaim.
2200 Gimlet Creek Road, Anthony Berry to Anthony Berry, Trustee, quitclaim.
6th District (Goodspring):
36 Scenic Circle, Frederick A. Abernathy et ux to Hon Ho Hao, $135,900.
7th District (Pulaski):
310 South Third Street, B.W. Marks Properties LLC to Ryan Dunavant et ux, $1,050,000.
111 East Madison Street, B.W. Marks Properties LLC to Ryan Dunavant et ux, $1,025,000.
225 Chapman Lane, Stanley Sherman et ux to Stanley Sherman et al, quitclaim.
209 Glendale Drive, Timothy J. Feucht et ux to Tammy R. Witner, $250,000.
317 Victoria Street, Marcus D. Campbell to Barbara Overstreet, $95,000.
Meadowbrook Drive, Regina Laglia Brown et al to Thomas Wallace, $140,000.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
325 Hardy Road, James Brown et ux to Jay B. Proctor, $365,000.
9th District (Elkton):
600 Stagecoach Lane, Christy A. Huddleston et al to William J.Beville et ux, $70,000.
2044 Prospect Elkton Road, Linda Bligh Vanzant to Jennifer V. Durichek et vir, $151,000
11th District (Blooming Grove):
1221 Johnson Branch Road, Joan Proctor to Joan Proctor et al, quitclaim.
560 Big Spring Hollow Road, Janice B. Tucker to Brian Lanning et ux, $810,000.
14th District (Yorkley):
4188 Factory Creek Road, Sharon B. Corbin to Jeremy Corbin, quitclaim.
15th District (Lynnville):
2516 Abernathy Road, Benjamin David Wendt et al to Shady Lane LLC, $325,000.
16th District (Buford Station):
1243 South Fork Blue Creek Road, Melissa Sides et al to Rocky Trail LLC, $496000.
1243 South Fork Blue Creek Road, Melissa Sides to Tracy Cox, quitclaim.
18th District (Shores Mill):
165 Ben Johnson Road, Don W. Thornton to Frankie Patrick et al, $155,000.
Fall River Road, Volbuild LLC to Chloe Timme et al, $259,900.
19th District (Campbellsville):
Womble Ridge Road, James Kenneth Womble et ux to Erika Godwin Saad et al, $137,000.
Rose Hill Road, Wanda Sue W. Garrett to Anthony M. Garrett Jr. et al, quitclaim.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
