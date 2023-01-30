Giles County Property Transfers for Nov. 16, 2022.
1st District (Ardmore):
1st District (Ardmore):
33281 Ardmore Ridge Road, Rogelio Gomez to Jose Elias Gomez, quitclaim.
Baugh Road, Lisa Jane Taylor et al to Lonnie Joe Self, quitclaim.
3rd District (Stella):
Bethel Road, John Arthur Brown Jr., Trustee, et al to Jonathan Dumas et ux, $1,000,000.
4th District (Minor Hill):
962 Salem Road, Shelby Thompson et vir to Raven A. Shepardson, $250,000.
13296 Minor Hill Highway, Jeffrey Dale Russell to Jordan Cannon Farms LLC, $150,000.
Jackson Clinic Road, Barry Thompson to David G. Amesbury et ux, $124,500.
7th District (Pulaski):
706 Morgan Street, Sandy L. Britt et ux to Sandy L. Britt et ux, quitclaim.
331 East Washington Street, Orlean Fields to Ayanna B. Williams, quitclaim.
1006 Tucker Drive, William Gary Harwell, Executor, to Gloria Allen, $300,000.
1137 Iris Street, Larry Ross Estes et al to Melanie J. Terry, $65,000.
425 East Jefferson Street, Charlotte M. Watkins to Joseph F. Abernathy et ux, $240,000.
14th District (Yokley):
Powdermill Road, Heather M. Korby to Anthony Jay Anderson, quitclaim.
15th District (Lynnville):
2590 Cornersville Road, Matthew D. Briggs to Amanda Osbon, $312,000.
4588 Cornersville Road, Larry Stone et ux to Dwaine Preston Poovey et ux, $470,000.
Bear Creek Road, Kevin Walker et ux to Kevin Walker et ux et al, $46,600.
1822 Pickens Road, Kevin Walker et ux to Kevin Walker et ux et al, $260,000.
17th District (Brick Church):
3845 Blackburn Hollow Road, Nathaniel Brent Whiddon to Jessica M. Tietgens, $152,000.
18th District (Shores Mill):
Ben Johnson Road, Leigh Skillington to Thomas H. Holton et ux, $37,000.
19th District (Campbellsville):
223 Drew Drive, Peyton Dale et vir to Lynette Nicole McQuiddy, $194,100.
20th District (Pisgah):
Bunker Hill Road, Aaron Bailey to Ronald C. Brown et ux, $45,000.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
2250 Elkton Pike, Kent S. Barber et al to Haley Ishee, $300,000.
N/A, Dillon Freemon et al to Dewey Richard Helton, quitclaim.
N/A, Tommy T. Helton to Dewey Richard Helton, quitclaim.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
