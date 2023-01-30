Giles County Property Transfers for Nov. 2, 2022.
1st District (Ardmore):
26774 Coral Street, Tommy Ray Hargrove et ux to Tammy Lyn Walls, Trustee, et al, $114,371.
Union Hill Road, John Scott Hastings to Daniel Sean Robinson et ux, $90,000.
2nd District (Prospect):
160 Case Road, Alan Charles Carey to Kelli Bassham, $80,000.
3rd District (Stella):
Stella Road, Marva Gentry to Anna L. Reynolds, quitclaim.
Stella Road, George Reynolds to Corey Reynolds, quitclaim.
6th District (Goodspring):
450 Cheatham Lane, Jimmy Wilson et al to John Stacy Barber et ux, $99,999.
7th District (Pulaski):
2724 Columbia Highway, Lynn M. Wilcox to Christopher A. Wilcox, quitclaim.
2061 Columbia Highway, Steven S. Colvett to James Edwards et ux, $212,400.
Shoal Street, Phillip Holley to Mike Hood et al, quitclaim.
1211 Carroll Drive, Roger Owens to Parker K. Pardon, $289,000.
9th District (Elkton):
7799 Elkton Pike, Redstone Federal Credit Union to Alias Whitsett, $49,500.
825 Market Street, Matthew B. Blade to Debbie Kay Pope, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
10th District (Beech Hill):
7855 Beech Hill Road, Karen D. Bailey to Michael Bailey et al, $285,000.
19th District (Campbellsville):
Rose Hill Road, Kenneth R. Thomas et ux to Jeffrey Allen McWilliams et ux, $400,000.
20th District (Pisgah):
305 Ingram Road, Ricky L. Turner to William M. Cohen et ux, $220,000.
1091 Franklin Hayes Road, Rooks Lana N. Mullins to Patrick Adam Hayes et ux, $250,000.
Bunker Hill Road, Andrew Abernathy et ux to Keith Bigham et ux, $63,360.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
Fiducia Road, Zachery Scott Watkins to Jamie Birdson et ux, $40,000.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
