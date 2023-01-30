Giles County Property Transfers for Nov. 23, 2022.
1st District (Ardmore):
Main Street, Billy C. Smith to Christopher Ryan Thompson, $75,000.
4385 Baugh Road, Joe Self et ux to Derrick Mitchell et al, quitclaim.
4279 Baugh Road, Derrick Mitchell et al to Joe Self et ux, quitclaim.
4th District (Minor Hill):
Puncheon Branch Road, Ralph McCurry to Ralph W. McCurry, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
Kincaid Road, Ralph McCurry to Ralph W. McCurry, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
Hulsey Branch Road, Ralph McCurry to Ralph W. McCurry, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
5755 Tackets Branch Road, Ralph D. Wilburn to Layton Carter Smith, $196,500.
5th District (Bodenham):
501 Weakley Creek Road, Faye Daniels et al to Faye Daniels et al, quitclaim.
7th District (Pulaski):
311 South First Street, Brent Johnson to Stephen Briggs et ux, quitclaim.
215 Marietta Street, Thomas Calvin Wallace, Trustee, et al to P&D Group LLC, $90,000.
916 Rocky Road, Homer J. Simmons to Richard Thyen et ux, $0.
310 West Flower Street, Jesse D. Adams to Do It Darlin LLC, quitclaim.
State Highway 11, Ralph McCurry to Ralph W. McCurry, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
State Highway 11, Ralph McCurry to Ralph W. McCurry, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
830 Morgan Street, Ralph Leigh Millican, Devisee, et al to James A. Tutie, $130,000.
924 Nichols Street, Ricardo S. Youmans, Devisee, to Jeana Lynn Mills, $170,000.
430 Longmeadow Circle, Lawrence E. Johnson et al to Charles Daniel Johnson et al, quitclaim.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
Tarpley Shop Road, Michael J. Bradley et ux to Troy Austin Carter, quitclaim.
9th District (Elkton):
214 Mulberry Street, Dustin Blade, Successor Trustee, to Payton Blade, quitclaim.
Paysinger Road, Michael Nichols et al to William Andrew Nichols, $10,000.
2515 Briar Patch Road, Kailee Rogers, Administratix, et al to Charles Pearl et ux, $235,000.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
3887 Lewisburg Highway, Nejdeh Minassian et al to State of Tennessee, $0.
12th District (Riversburg):
Paisley Lane, Barry Alsup et ux to Joshua Adam Rogers, quitclaim.
18th District (Shores Mill):
1569 Johnson Branch Road, Paul S. Price to Paul S. Price et al, $40,300.
19th District (Campbellsville):
Campbellsville Road, Jesse Clyde Childress et ux to Daniel C. Holt, $5,000.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
2223 Kimbrough Road, Kenneth Roy Mason to Kenneth Roy Mason et ux, quitclaim.
23rd District (Bryson):
Bryson Road, Carol Curtis Sheridan et al to Kent Properties Tenn LLC, $1,021,200.
Newman Road, Ralph McCurry to Ralph W. McCurry, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
