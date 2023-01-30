Giles County Property Transfers for Nov. 9, 2022.
1st District (Ardmore):
155 Holt Hollow Road, Joyce Baugher et ux to Dalton R. Ferguson, $100,000.
Austin Whitt Road, Robert H. Waldschmidt, Trustee, to Jonathan Ryan Gilland et ux, $184,800.
31129 Ardmore Ridge Road, Christopher Wayne Ross et ux to James A. Wood et ux, $250,000.
2nd District (Prospect):
Vinta Mill Road, Wallicia Kim Smith, Executrix, et al to The Wilson Family Trust et al, $0.
Vinta Mill Road, The Wilson Family Trust et al to Wallicia K. Smithet ux, quitclaim.
3rd District (Stella):
8884 Bethel Road, Jonathan C. Dumas et ux to Roelisa Dudang et ux, $410,000.
4th District (Minor Hill):
1439 Jackson Clinic Road, Laborn C. Malone Jr. to Robin Gregory Malone, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
Salem Minor Hill Road, Terry W. Dollins to Alan Smith et ux, $87,500.
5th District (Bodenham):
155 Knox Hollow Road, James Hascal Mayes et ux to James Hascal Mayes, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
6th District (Goodspring):
Scenic Court, David James Renn et ux to Michael J. Simon et ux, $155,000.
7th District (Pulaski):
1306 Gayla Drive, Jack E. Parks Jr. et al to Jack E. Parks Jr. et ux, quitclaim.
1308 Gayla Drive, Justin L. Burchell et al to Justin L. Burchell et ux,quitclaim.
1306 Gayla Drive, Justin L. Burchell et al to Jack E. Parks Jr. et ux, quitclaim.
333 McKibbon Lane, Doris R. Lockhart to Joyce Faye Reed, $228,500.
407 McGrew Street, Gwendolen Estates LLC to Seth Hall, $55,000.
Linda Street, Mechele Neal to Allen W. Abernathy Inc., quitclaim.
320 West College Street, Charter Foods Inc. to L Holdings LLC, $400,000.
403 Victoria Street, Joseph D. Gilbert et ux to Dream Team Properties LLC, $48,000.
616 Third Street, David S. Thurman, Trustee, et al to David S. Thurman, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
419 West Woodring Street, Michael Randall Houston et ux to David Baugh et ux, $50,000.
657 East Jefferson Street, Glen L. Edwards et al to Eileen Marcia Willis, $160,000.
9th District (Elkton):
825 Market Street, Dustin Blade, Executor, et al to Dustin Blade, Executor, et al, quitclaim.
825 Market Street, Dustin Blade, Executor, et al to Dustin Blade et al, quitclaim.
321 Long Road, Dustin Blade, Executor, to Dustin Blade et al, quitclaim.
321 Long Road, Dustin Blade, Executor, et al to Dustin Blade et al, quitclaim.
321 Long Road, Dustin Blade to Payton Blade, quitclaim.
10th District (Beech Hill):
421 Young Hollow Road, John R. Johnson Sr. et al et ux to Ashley Johnson Spangler, Trustee, $102,900.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
4710 Lewisburg Highway, Robert C. Henry, Trustee, to Eric Mansfield et al, $44,001.
240 Rose Lane, Ronald G. Carnes, Trustee, et al to Ryan Dunavant et ux, $624,500.
12th District (Riversburg):
1775 Shady Lane Road, Ricky Wayne Shelton et al to Robert E. Diesel et ux, $229,900.
14th District (Yokley):
Factory Creek Road, Juana R. Costa to Juana R. Costa et al, quitclaim.
6116 Campbellsville Pike, John Randall Taylor Jr. et al to John Randall Taylor Jr. et ux, quitclaim.
15th District (Lynnville):
1401 Trade Branch Road, William Alan White to Candice Angelle Davis, quitclaim.
345 McCall Street, Daniel Beasley to Rosa Mejicano Quintanilla et vir, quitclaim.
345 McCall Street, David Buchanan Boyd, Executor, et al to Rosa Mejicano Quintanilla et vir, $208,000.
18th District (Shores Mill):
2900 Fall River Road, Thomas Scott Hendricks et ux to Lee V. McKinney, $560,000.
140 Ben Johnson Road, Leigh Skillington to Robert J. Kacillas, $90,000.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
225 Ross Road, Donald C. Haney to Donald Carl Haney, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
22nd District (Wales):
Big Cry Creek Road, James Hascal Mayes et ux to James Hascal Mayes, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
Campbellsville Road, J. Hascal Mayes et ux to James Hascal Mayes, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
200 Alsup Road, James Hascal Mayes et ux to James Hascal Mayes, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
151 Alsup Road, James Hascal Mayes et ux to James Hascal Mayes, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
151 Alsup Road, James Hascal Mayes et ux to James Hascal Mayes, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
