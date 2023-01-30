Giles County Property Transfers for Oct. 12, 2022.
1st District (Ardmore):
Dixon Town Road, Charles W. Terrell et ux to Debra W. Terrell, Trustee, et al, $0.
26150 Main Street, R & C Enterprises to Kindling Ardor LLC, $2,467,000.
Gowan Road, Alex James to Alex James et ux, quitclaim.
3rd District (Stella):
3770 Shoal Creek Road, Larry Cox et al to Matthew W. Holloway et al, $150,000.
4th District (Minor Hill):
1148 Barnette Road, Dwight Steven Williams et ux to Phillip Z. Alston et ux, quitclaim.
Jackson Clinic Road, Eleanor Darnell Edmundson to William Thomas Edmundson et al, quitclaim.
1353 Black Road, Dustin Boggs to Timothy Ray Mitchell Jr. et ux, $25,500.
5th District (Bodenham):
Hams Creek Road, Paula Parker Casteel, Co Personal Representative, to Brad Powell et ux, $600,000.
6th District (Goodspring):
Chestnut Grove Road, Marie Rainey to Karsten Pigg et ux et al, $115,000.
7th District (Pulaski):
Bennett Drive, Gerald Robeson et al to Frito Lay Inc., $75,100.
N/A, James R. Taylor et ux to Taylor Constructors LLC, quitclaim.
1309 Riley Hill Road, Tootsie Gilbert to Constance Esmond et al, quitclaim.
434 Highland Avenue, Brandy Michele Hines et al to Cameron B. Winterburn et ux, $188,500.
1701 Braly Lane, Raymond E. Hill to Henry Grady Wright III et al, $8,500.
1125 East College Street, Utibe Sunday Akpan et al to Vantage Group LLC, quitclaim.
1109 East College Street, Utibe Sunday Akpan et al to Vantage Group LLC, quitclaim.
1119 East College Street, Utibe Sunday Akpan et al to Vantage Group LLC, quitclaim.
Columbia Highway, Karen Smith, Co Personal Representative, to Karen Smith et al, quitclaim.
9th District (Elkton):
784 Lake Logan Road, Gigi Ramirez, Personal Representative, et al to Joseph M. Hipps et al, $0.
784 Lake Logan Road, Lonnie Hipps to Joseph M. Hipps, quitclaim.
10th District (Beech Hill):
Beech Hill Road, Ira Innovations LLC et al to Whitney Pickett, $180,000.
7480 Beech Hill Road, Pat Riesenburger Schertz to Dana Bird et ux, $290,000.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
Friendship Lane, Harold Ray Worsham to Bryan Scott Glover et ux, $400,000.
12th District (Riversburg):
Pigeon Roost Road, Bobbie Jo Jordan to Brooke West, quitclaim.
Meadow Lark Drive, Haley Lyne Medley to Mark Bruna, $40,000.
380 Haywood Creek Road, April Star Rose to Grady Todd Rose, quitclaim.
Griggs Road, Roy D. Griggs et ux to Margaret Winters Mittendorf, $1,000.
1777 Shady Lane, Daniel N. McMasters Jr. et ux to Andrew Harding et ux, $465,000.
15th District (Lynnville):
Trade Branch Road, Tammy B. Helton to Hannah H. Willis et vir, $45,000.
2640 Fry Branch Road, Tommy Ray Rodman Kershner, Trustee, et al to Mitchell Abshere et ux, $750,000.
17th District (Brick Church):
7956 Lewisburg Highway, Gloria Buckner to Bobby Glen Sowell et al, quitclaim.
Lewisburg Highway, James Lyndon Burton et al to Charlotte Williams Burton, quitclaim.
9061 Lewisburg Highway, Claudia Faye Bates Burton to L&L Equipment Sales LLC, $300,000.
18th District (Shores Mill):
Rackley Road, Edward O’Neal Wallace et al to Eddie M. Wallace, quitclaim.
20th District (Pisgah):
230 Ingram Road, Kenneth Mark Swafford et ux to Christopher Mitchell et ux, $321,500.
22nd District (Wales):
2790 Ball Hollow Road, Della Mae Deventuri, Successor Trustee, to Joel S. Turnbow et ux, $228,000.
U.S. Highway 64 West, Teryl Ritchie Rose to Teryl Ritchie Rose, quitclaim.
U.S. Highway 64 West, Teryl Ritchie Rose to Teryl Ritchie Rose, quitclaim.
U.S. Highway 64 West, Teryl Ritchie Rose to Teryl Ritchie Rose, quitclaim.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
