Giles County Property Transfers for Oct. 19, 2022.
1st District (Ardmore):
1st District (Ardmore):
27087 Main Street, Robert M. Ezell to Smart Warehouse Inc., $121,000.
26052 Ashton Lane, Douglas M. Dawson to Kevin D. Carter et ux, $369,900.
540 Rolin Hollow Road, Malaya Macmurray et al to Shan M. Rolin, quitclaim.
2nd District (Prospect):
510 Hanna Ward Bridge Road, Michael Wayne Burns, Devisee, et al to Larry Scott Hall et ux, $382,500.
4th District (Minor Hill):
Jackson Clinic Road, Barry Thompson to Chris Rusk, $122,500.
7th District (Pulaski):
1207 Carroll Drive, Nancy Jo Chapman, Trustee, et al to Larry V. Johnson, $245,000.
534 Spoffford Street, Michael L. Hasting to Cacey Jordan Hasting, $40,000.
West Jefferson Street, Pulaskis Furniture World Inc. to C. Michael Odom et ux, quitclaim.
735 Red Bud Lane, Christopher Paul Helton et ux to Robert Allen Jones et ux, $245,000.
Red Bud Lane, Derek C. Malone to Robert Allen Jones et al, quitclaim.
9th District (Elkton):
Newman Road, Robert G. Dunnavant III to Charles Branson, $37,065.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
106 Poling Drive, Shannon N. Tesch et vir to Shannon Tesch, quitclaim.
106 Poling Drive, Shannon N. Tesch to Jimmy Wilson et al, $94,650.
12th District (Riversburg):
Fieldstone Drive, Cody L. Francis to Fred Pepper, $240,000.
13th District (Richland):
1855 Ball Hollow Branch Road, John Michael Harris to John Michael Harris et al, quitclaim.
15th District (Lynnville):
4550 Cornersville Road, Robert A. Jones et ux to David Harmon et ux, $410,000.
16th District (Buford Station):
170 Pierce Road, May C. Noller to Hillock Farms LLC, $42,000.
South Fork Blue Creek Road, Jessica Leanne Talley et al to Jessica Leanne Talley et vir, quitclaim.
18th District (Shores Mill):
2694 Pleasant Ridge Road, Timothy L. Pirkl et ux to Doyle Wayne Barbra et ux, $50,000.
19th District (Campbellsville):
376 Campbellsville Road, John O. Eicher et ux to Garland Hilliard et ux, $522,000.
Little Dry Creek Road, Daniell Blair et al to Joyce Pickett et al, $48,500.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
