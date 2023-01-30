Giles County Property Transfers for Oct. 26, 2022.
1st District (Ardmore):
32970 Ardmore Ridge Road, Joseph A. Stuart et ux to Timothy C. Spence et ux, $350,000.
34580 Ardmore Ridge Road, Archie L. Harmon Jr. et ux to Robert Armstrong Dixon, Trustee, quitclaim.
30025 Jones Avenue, Jack Paul Bennett et ux to Midtown Artisan Cabinetry LLC, $425,000.
3rd District (Stella):
2621 Hagan Road, Robert L. Clay et ux to Vincent Ribas et ux, $200,000.
4th District (Minor Hill):
3567 Peach Road, Jay Fred Gernert et ux to Keith Edward Gernert, Trustee, quitclaim.
7th District (Pulaski):
North First Street, Linda Faye Gibson to Larry James Gibson, quitclaim.
1008 Tucker Drive,Cyynthia G. Parks, Successor Trustee, et al to Austin Reece et ux, $263,000.
314 Alexander Street, David Holder et ux to David E. Holder, Co Trustee, quitclaim.
532 North First Street, Linda Faye Gibson et al to Harold Dean Gibson, quitclaim.
415 North First Street, Linda Faye Gibson to Harold Dean Gibson et al, quitclaim.
1387 Meadowbrook Drive, Edward A. Clark et ux to Edward A. Clark, Co Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
112 Timber Ridge Lane, Brittney Alexandria Gardner to Charles A. Thurman, $189,900.
Elkton Pike, Barry Wilburn et ux to Taylor Grace Wilburn et al, quitclaim.
Elkton Pike, Barry Wilburn et ux et al to Justin T. Wilburn et al, quitclaim.
10th District (Beech Hill):
3660 Diana Ridge Road, Crystal G. Greene, Special Commissioner, to Keith Bigham et ux, $203,500.
Diana Ridge Road, Crystal G. Greene, Special Commissioner, to Tom Wallace. $145,200.
Diana Ridge Road, Crystal G. Greene, Special Commissioner, Daniel W. Collins et ux, $64,476.
Diana Ridge Road, Crystal G. Greene, Special Commissioner, to Lakeland LLC, $69,366.
12th District (Riversburg):
370 Griggs Road, Margaret Winters Mittendorf to Robert Matthew Russell, $58,000.
Sleepy Hollow Road, Karin Adrienne Wall to Connie Rene Barlar et al, $30,000.
15th District (Lynnville):
211 Bugg Street, Trelmore Company LLC to James Vernon et ux, $165,000.
4325 Ella West Circle, Randy Aubrey Thurman to Alicia Marie Thurman, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
1400 Main Street, Debra B. Gregory et vir to Debra B. Gregory et vir, quitclaim.
North Ella West Circle Road, Michael Robinson et ux to Thomas Josiah Robinson et al, quitclaim.
16th District (Buford Station):
195 Farrar Road, Leonard Farrar, deceased, et ux to Juanita D. Farrar, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
2640 Buford Station Road, Leonard Farrar, deceased, et ux to Juanita D. Farrar, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
17th District (Brick Church):
Cedar Knob Road, Leonard Farrar, deceased, et ux to Juanita D. Farrar, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
2210 Blackburn Hollow Road, Gail Sue Warren to Dusty Warren et al, quitclaim.
18th District (Shores Mill):
Pleasant Ridge Road, Eric Ray Smith to Eric Ray Smith et ux, quitclaim.
20th District (Pisgah):
1492 Minatra Road, Dwight Martin Watson to Carmen Watson Hayes, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
Bunker Hill Road, Gary E. Carty, Trustee, et al to Jeffrey W. Barnett et ux, $1,344,000.
Ingram Road, Gary E. Carty to Jeffrey W. Barnett et ux, $749,359.
Bunker Hill Road, Andrew Abernathy et ux to Glen Edwards et ux, $152,152.
1236 Bunker Hill Road, Andrew Abernathy et ux to Glen Edwards et ux, $440,000.
Bunker Hill Road, Andrew Abernathy to Heath Todd Rose et ux, $213,180.
Bunker Hill Road, Andrew Abernathy et ux to Aaron Bailey, $31,680.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
5129 Prospect Road, Edmond Rollins Jr. et ux to Orin Edmond Rollins Jr., Co Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
300 Sanders Road, Debra Rollins to Debra Rollins, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
Crooked Hill Road, Lauren Ashlee Brindley to Benjamin Clay Weaver et ux, $50,000.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
