Giles County Property Transfers for Oct. 5, 2022.
1st District (Ardmore):
Ed McCormack Road, James Ryan Locker et ux to Tracey Fralix et ux, $56,873.86.
Ed McCormack road, James Ryan Locker et ux to Benjamin Blade et ux, $28,126.14.
2nd District (Prospect):
Case Road, Jake Collin Hamby et ux to Mandy Cagle Powell, $74,900.
4th District (Minor Hill):
11915 Minor Hill Highway, Shree Verdana LLC to Viaan & Pari LLC, $3,000.
7th District (Pulaski):
1728 Vales Mill Road, Jamie P. Norwood to Jennifer G. McElrath, quitclaim.
Cedar Lane, William A. Trebing Jr. to Bobby Hedrick Jr., $50,000.
119 South First Street, Joe W. Henry Jr. to Robert C. Henry et al, quitclaim.
509 West Woodring Street, Robert C. Henry et al to Robert C. Henry et al, quitclaim.
509 West Woodring Street, Joe W. Henry Jr. to Robert C. Henry, $32,500.
509 West Woodring Street, Robert C. Henry to Robert C. Henry et ux, $0.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
U.S. Highway 64, Joshua Jeffries et ux to Donald R. Hall Revocable Living Trust, $115,000.
1030 Tarpley Shop Road, Kenneth Bass et ux to Kenneth Bass et ux et al, $96,450.
9th District (Elkton):
310 Market Street, Stoll Properties LLC to Rick Lagrappe, $129,000.
7102 Elkton Pike, Marie Russell et al to Corey Ledette Kemper et al, $249,900.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
103 Alison Court, Margaret Ann Sims et al to Margaret Ann Sims, quitclaim.
12th District (Riversburg):
220 Rachel Road, Violet M. Moore et vir to Timothy N. Moore et ux, quitclaim.
5795 Clear Creek Road, Jeremie Leister et ux to David B. McRae et ux, $234,900.
15th District (Lynnville):
103 First Waco Road, Terry E. Tidwell to Muqeet Akmal, $0.
U.S. Highway 31, Mike Bonds et ux to Jason L. Cozart, $21,000.
2173 Dotson Gap Road, Glenda S. Lunn to David H. Butler, $650,000.
2173 Dotson Gap Road, David H. Butler to David H. Butler et al, quitclaim.
18th District (Shores Mill):
638 Myrick Branch Road, BCCL Properties LLC to Kevin Page et ux, $213,000.
20th District (Pisgah):
Mcafee Hill Road, Estate of Euna Duff Mcafee et al to Kenneth Mcafee et al, $0.
Pisgah Ridge Road, Estate of Euna Duff Mcafee et al to Kenneth Mcafee et al, $0.
Pisgah Ridge Road, Estate of Euna Duff Mcafee et al to Kenneth McAfee et al, $0.
22nd District (Wales):
208 Quail Wood Drive, Lisa A. Englett et al to Lisa E. Englett et al, quitclaim.
283 Richland Trace, Jerry Galloway et ux to Tina Margueriette Birchett, Trustee, quitclaim.
District Unknown
N/A, Ronald Preston Boyd, Successor Trustee, to Ronald Preston Boyd, Successor Trustee, quitclaim.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al - and others, et ux - and wife, et vir - and husband.
