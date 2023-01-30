Giles County Property Transfers for Sept. 14, 2022.
1st District (Ardmore):
477 Holt Hollow Road, Sydney
Warren to Danny Davis et ux, $370,000.
Union Hill Road, Ricky Bue to Phillip Lewis et ux. $145,000.
2nd District (Prospect):
1340 Case Road, Jake Collin Hamby et ux to Graves S. Hall et ux, $218,000.
3rd District (Stella):
818 Townsend Road, Charles David Cowen et al to Willie E. Turner Jr. et ux, $10,000.
Goresville Road, Laura Marquez to Rafael Marquez et ux, quitclaim.
4th District (Minor Hill):
173 Puncheon Branch Road, Satiskumar Patel to Paragiben Patel, quitclaim.
2725 Oak Grove Road, Michael Chad Gibbons et ux to Nathaniel Bass et al, $82,500.
Junus Jackson Road, Ryan Montgomery et ux to Stephen Cox, $157,500.
Little Texas Road, Ricky M. Smith et ux to Richard Brent Thompson et ux, quitclaim.
7th District (Pulaski):
468 Ables Lane, Caleb J. Rutherford et ux to Daniel McMasters et ux, $306,400.
Ninth Street, Appertain Corp. to City of Pulaski, $0.
South Eighth Street, L. Anna Davis, Successor Trustee, to City of Pulaski, $0.
535 East Jefferson Street, Rei Dad Nation LLC et al to Stacy Pearson et ux et al, $205,000.
912 Kathleen Drive, Jerry Bryant, Co Trustee, et al to Stephen Done, $445,000.
554 Highland Drive, Sheila Nation to Angela Hazlewood, $135,000.
517 Ingram Street, Elizabeth D. Gaines to Gregory Paul Dubberly et ux, $70,000.
705 East College Street, Randy Southerland et al to Nathan Lugert et ux, $178,200.
219 East Cemetery Street, Catherine W. Peacock to Chris A. Buehler, quitclaim.
525 West Poplar Street, Catherine W. Peacock to Catherine W. Peacock et al, quitclaim.
9th District (Elkton):
Bryson Road, Kevan Charles Haley, Executor, et al to Daniel Haley et al, quitclaim.
10th District (Beech Hill):
206 Gunter Ridge Road, Steven Perkins to Radach & Johnson Homes LLC, $180,000.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
376 Old Smith Hollow Road, Ellen White to Nathaniel Bass, $72,800.
14th District (Yokley):
Screamer Road, Paula C. Tucker to Richard A. Lovvo et ux, quitclaim.
15th District (Lynnville):
Highway 31, Linda Moore Schipani to Patrick Henry Schipani, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
Abernathy Road, George A. Helton et ux to Michael George Helton, quitclaim.
18th District (Shores Mill):
503 Old Agnew Road West, Wayne Carter et ux to Rebecca Dubon et vir, $379,000.
1729 Johnsonn Branch Road, Joshua R. Russell et ux to Steven Edward Mannis, $145,000.
20th District (Pisgah):
1469 Five Points Road, Hunter C. Young to Jeremy Hillis et ux, $160,000.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
320 Cut Off Road, Mickaela A. Mize to Amanda Gowan, quitclaim.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
