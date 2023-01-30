Giles County Property Transfers for Sept. 21, 2022.
1st District (Ardmore):
1st District (Ardmore):
1074 Pleasant Hill Road, Bradley I. Williams to Joel G. Usery, $1,290,000.
2nd District (Prospect):
Prospect Road, Donald Bruce Wilson to Donald Bruce Wilson, quitclaim.
3rd District (Stella):
Hagan Road, Joseph L. Livermore to Kenneth D. Butts et ux, $75,000.
4th District (Minor Hill):
Tackets Branch Road, Jeremiah D. Johnson et ux to Teresa Conway Stephens et vir, $525,000.
5th District (Bodenham):
800 Horne Hill Road, Stephen Llewellyn to Dry Creek Enterprises LLC, $47,250.
6th District (Goodspring):
Fall River Road, Melissa Kay Sumner to Melissa Kay Sumner et vir, quitclaim.
7th District (Pulaski):
819 Murrey Drive, Albert J. Longshore et ux to Radach & Johnson Homes LLC, $150,000.
420 Fort Hill Drive, Lawrence Williamson et al to Lawrence Williamson et ux, quitclaim.
468 Ables Lane, Keith Arnold Johnston et al to Hattie Ge LLC, quitclaim.
North First Street, Keith Arnold Johnston et al to James H. Vandiver et ux, $140,000.
205 Northridge Drive, Michael Z. Adams to Bill L. Roper et ux, $294,500.
1915 Crescentview Road, Austin Trey Fox to John Harper, $305,000.
North Third Street, Pleasantview Estates LLC to Patrick King et ux, $18,334.
12th District (Riversburg):
229 Apache Circle, Angela M. Leslie Jarrell et al to Archie Ryell Williams et al, $125,000.
15th District (Lynnville):
186 Church Street, Paul H. Dugger to James Kent Graves, $158,000.
20th District (Pisgah):
1845 Minatra Road, Dwight Watson et ux to Carmen Watson Hayes, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
Mitchell Road, Levi Adams to Jessey Wilburn et ux, $220,000.
22nd District (Wales):
2217 Cherry Drive, Andrew W. Smith et ux to Andrew W. Smith, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
2231 Cherry Drive, Dillard McLemore to Jeffrey Gravitt, $125,000.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
