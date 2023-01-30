Giles County Property Transfers for Sept. 28, 2022.
1st District (Ardmore):
1st District (Ardmore):
26680 Coral Street, Caleb Green et ux to Jacobi Isaiah Godwin, $165,000.
26915 Merlein Circle, Glenn Scott Faulk to Matthew Hawkins, $220,000.
7th District (Pulaski):
1326 Charlotte Drive, Joseph Slone et al to Jennifer L. Campbell, $220,000.
403 Cotton Street, Mary Annette Phillips et al to Mary Annette Phillips, quitclaim.
Lewisburg Highway, Patricia Elaine Nka Girts to Ohana Capital Partners LLC, $106,000.
939 Morgan Street, Darrell Grissom, Personal Representative, to Dennis J. Horn et ux, $55,000.
Thomas Street, Andrew L. Reynolds to William G. Abernathy, $10,500.
9th District (Elkton):
689 Market Street, Dona Lane to Norma Jane Keefe, $116,000.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
321 Sumac Road, Randall D.
Russell, Trustee, to Randall D.
Russell, quitclaim.
12th District (Riversburg):
219 Desperado Avenue, Matthew Hawkins to Kaitlyn Douthit et vir, $230,000.
13th District (Richland):
Mount Olive Cemetery Road, Diane M. Forbes et al to Nicholas A. Gallagher et ux, $160,000.
15th District (Lynnville):
Cornersville Road, David Earl Holder et ux to David E. Holder, Co Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
6173 Cornersville Road, David Earl Holder et ux to David E. Holder, Co Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
Cornersville Road, David Earl Holder et ux to David E. Holder, Co Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
211 Bugg Street, T&M LLC to Trelmore Company LLC, $101,800.
18th District (Shores Mill):
Rackley Road, Samuel Seth Underwood to Timothy Drae Underwood, quitclaim.
19th District (Campbellsville):
Rose Hill Road, Frederick Archibald Simmons III et al to Julie Cooper, $24,000.
Rose Hill Road, Frederick Archibald Simmons III et al to James. W. Bunnell et ux, $42,500.
20th District (Pisgah):
133 Pisgah Pike Road, Robert Theodore Sweat to Joni Carlene Mitchell Sweat, quitclaim.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
