Giles County Property Transfers for Sept. 7, 2022.
1st District (Ardmore):
Dixon Town Road, John McFarland et ux to Charles W. Terrell et ux, $669,800.
Dixon Town Road, John McFarland et ux to Charles W. Terrell et ux, quitclaim.
State Line Road, Christopher Ryan Thompson to Mota Singh Uppal et ux, $175,000.
2nd District (Prospect):
107 Circle Drive, Linda K. Clemmer to Chip E. Krause et ux, $275,000.
384 Liberty Circle, Kayla D. Gibson to James Harlan Thornton, $160,000.
4th District (Minor Hill):
117 Church of Christ Road, Stanley K. Pickett to Eric Glogau et ux, $55,000.
607 Hulsey Branch Road, Breanna Oliver et al to James Peyton Oliver, quitclaim.
6th District (Goodspring):
Oak Grove Road, Louis Wayne Frazier to Bettye Ann Staggs Frazier et al, quitclaim.
7th District (Pulaski):
1485 Meadowbrook Drive, Kenneth Austin Jr. et ux to Bruce Rogers, quitclaim.
1660 Vales Mill Road, Amy A. Holt to Glen Edwards et al, $125,000.
Morrow Lane, Kathy E. Pylant to Ricky Darrell Pylant, quitclaim.
13th District (Richland):
120 Erickson Drive, Robert
Creston Drake, Co Trustee, et al to Rhonda Gail Woodward, $315,000.
14th District (Yokley):
16300 Campbellsville Road, Jerry R. Martin Sr. et ux et al to Bobby Wallace et ux, $217,000.
426 Dyestone Branch Road, Joshua S. Davis et ux to Edward L. Burt, $232,400.
15th District (Lynnville):
Unknown, Michael D. Crowley et ux to Joseph Mojanovski et al, $284,900.
16th District (Buford Station):
2317 Clear Creek Road, Kenneth E. Spratt et ux to Megan Fralix et vir, $399,000.
18th District (Shores Mill):
1186 Pleasant Ridge Road, Ronald Bruce Johnson et ux et al to Ronald Johnson, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
Agnew Road, Mary Ann Mize to Horace R. Depew Jr., $22,500.
19th District (Campbellsville):
215 Greenway Road, Herbert A. Woodard Jr. to Thomas Robert Boshers et ux, $106,000.
347 Dave Risner Road, Mark D. Yocom to Carl Hibma et ux, $265,000.
119 Allison Drive, David Mcrae
et ux to Ralph Caracciolo Jr., $239,000.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
3185 Prospect Road, Carrie Chase Wojnar et ux to Jeffrey Bruce Morgan et ux, $55,000.
22nd District (Wales):
1731 Industrial Loop Road, Todd Eric Jolley to James D. Treadway et ux, $35,000.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.