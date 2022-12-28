Update (4:15 p.m.) - County Executive Graham Stowe released the following information:
 
Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley and I have been working together on the water issues for a couple of days now and we are very thankful for the communications and coordinations between the city and the county.
 
• Overall we're gaining on water....this is good.
 
• Some water districts, particularly those that haven't had water for some time are using a LOT this afternoon....understandable, but that's not so good.
 
• Pulaski Water is monitoring use and in the short-term will have to carefully manager the system to best serve the entirety of the county.
 
• Everyone please remember that water conservation remains in effect. If we conserve in the short-term then we should be back to normal countywide within 24 hours.
 
• As water is being restored people need to assess their homes for leaks.
 
• Water boiling for drinking water remains in effect for utility districts that have communicated notices to that effect.
 
• Thanks to Giles County OEM and Giles Fire and Rescue for providing bottled water to Anthony Hill the last couple of days.
 
• Big thanks from myself (Stowe) and Mayor Brindley to all the linemen and utility district workers for their labors these last 96 hours.

