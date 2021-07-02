1SG Bobby Joe Robison, 83, died June 27, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
1SG Robison was born July 20, 1937, in Athens, Ala., and was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and brother. He served in the U.S. Army for 27 years and worked for the State of Tennessee Highway Department for 21 years. He was a true patriot, who loved his wife, children and family. He was a devout follower of Christ, an ordained Baptist deacon and a member of First Baptist Church, Pulaski. He is preceded in death by daughter-in-law Wendy Robison; brother David Robison; and parents, Hubert and Jenny Robison.
Funeral services were July 2 at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial with full military honors was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 407 S. First St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include wife of 62 years Kathy Hargrove Robison of Pulaski; sons, Joel Robison of Pulaski, Jeffery Robison and wife Sharon of North Dakota; grandchildren, Gabriella Gay and husband Ryan of Oklahoma City, Joe Samuel Robison of Ft. Bragg, N.C., Jolie Robison of Pulaski; brother Delton Robison of Athens, Ala.; sisters, Nancy Sutton of Athens, Ala., Judy Batrum and husband Doug of Toney, Ala., Polly Nunley and husband William of Georgia; in-laws, David Hargrove and wife Carolyn, Jimmy Hargrove and wife Shirley, all of Pulaski, Auglean Strange of Madison, Tenn., Wanda Hodges of Fayetteville; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.