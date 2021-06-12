Mrs. Ada Denise (Kitty) Young died May 18, 2021, at AHC Meadowbrook in Pulaski.
Mrs. Young was a loving and kind person with an infectious smile who never met a stranger. She had a great love for animals and flowers, and enjoyed collecting and making jewelry and collecting rocks. She was educated in the Giles County School System and attended Martin College and Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro. She accepted Christ at an early age and joined St. James Primitive Baptist Church where she was the longest active member. She served in many capacities, but the role that she cherished the most was Mother. She is preceded in death by mother Carrie Elizabeth Nelson, stepmother Delores Lindsay and grandmother Carrie Mae Abernathy.
New Beginnings Funeral Home in Pulaski is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include loving and devoted husband of 39 years Noah Young; goddaughters, Kourtney Iman King, Bethany Andrrea King, both of Decatur, Ala.; father Arron Lindsay of Kansas City, Mo.; brothers, Foster Nelson and wife Lowander of Fayetteville, Dennis Nelson and wife Vivian of Pulaski, Ronald Lindsay and wife Twyla of Lee’s Summit, Mo., Myron Lindsay, Vincent Lindsay and wife Debra, all of Kansas City, Mo.; sisters, Andrienne Lindsay, Vonda Kay Lindsay, both of Kansas City, Mo.; sisters-in-law, Delores Young, Joyce Young, both of Pulaski; cousin Valeria Cross of Nashville; life-long friend Lavern Nolan; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.