Mrs. Adell Russ Strickland, 82, died Aug. 7, 2020.
Mrs. Strickland was born Dec. 9, 1937, in Alcorn, Miss. She is preceded in death by parents, Perry and Fannie Lou Blakely Russ; husband G.W. Strickland; brothers, Jessie Russ, Lonnie Russ; and sister Loreda Jenkins.
Funeral services were Aug. 10 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Avalon Hospice, 1407 N. Locust Ave., #103, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464; or to the Diabetes Association.
Survivors include daughters, Pam Watkins, Beverly Clark, Wanda Erwin and husband Fagan, all of Pulaski; and grandchildren, Wayne Watkins, Brian Storey, Terry Clark Jr., Bobby Clark, Tony Clark and Ben Erwin.
To plant a tree in memory of Adell Strickland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.