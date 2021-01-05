Mr. Albert Otis McGrew, 67, of Pulaski died Jan. 3, 2021, at his home.
Mr. McGrew was born July 23, 1953. He is preceded in death by parents, Albert Otis and Martha Ruth Kimbrough McGrew; and brother William McGrew.
Funeral services were Jan. 5 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Johns Cemetery.
Survivors include wife of 49 years Helen McGrew of Pulaski; daughters, Ruth Ann Crumbley and husband Kenneth of Prospect, Dawn Letson and husband Barry of Pulaski; sisters, Trish West of Pulaski; granchildren, Kelli Lynn Garner, Breanna Letson; and great-grandchildren, Austin Garner and Albert Randall Garner.
