Mrs. Alberta Marie Prince Chapman, 92, of Sparta, Tenn., died Aug. 22, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Chapman, affectionately known as Marie, was born Dec. 13, 1928, in Christian County, Ky., and formerly resided in Pulaski. She worked as a seamstress, retiring from a garment factor, but loved sewing and quilting in her spare time. She earned extra money through her love of sewing and craft projects. If she wasn’t busy sewing, she could often be found fishing. She is preceded in death by parents, Robert and Eunie Knight Prince; husband Earl Chapman; brothers, Jewel Prince, William Prince; sister Georgie Prince Hight; and grandson Mark McIntosh.
No public services are planned.
Hunter Funeral Home in Sparta is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Kay Glover and husband David; sons, Johnny (Doug) McIntosh and wife Kay, Robert Earl Chapman; grandchildren, Beth Baker, Ginny Sullivan, David Glover, Jared McIntosh, Jason McIntosh, Melissa Inman; Ashley Joiner; 10 great-grandchildren; neighbors, Anna and Bret Rich, Thelma Price; and numerous nieces and nephews.
