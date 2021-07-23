Mrs. Alene Russell Watson, 97, of Huntsville, Ala., died July 21, 2021.
Mrs. Watson was born Oct. 25, 1923, in Giles County. She was a member of Cornerstone Community Church. She is preceded in death by father Allen Russell; mother Doris Lunsford Russell Key; husband Troy J. Watson; brothers, Thurman Russell, Ed Russell; and sister Nettie Russell.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 24, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include son Tye Watson of Harvest, Ala.; daughter Judy Whisenant of Madison, Ala.; sister Shirley Russell Tidwell of Pulaski; grandchildren, Scott Watson, Todd Watson, Kacy Watson, Rick Whisenant, Bryan Whisenant; great-grandchildren, Evan, Colin, Dylan, Kaelyn, Steven, Tyler, Jessica, Paige, Morgan; and seven great-great grandchildren.
