Mrs. Aleta Reibell, 93, died Aug. 9, 2021, in Pulaski.
Mrs. Reibell was born Feb. 17, 1928, in Memphis, and was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved crocheting, knitting and doing all kinds of crafts. She is preceded in death by husband Willard Reibell; parents, Clarence Eugene and Blanche Agnes Speer Tate; sisters, Blanche Paller, Jenola Bradwell; son Buddy Reibell; and grandson James Wesley (Buster) Wallace Jr.
Graveside services were Aug. 12 at Memphis Memory Gardens in that city.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Aleta Gauby of Pulaski; grandchildren, Bryan Wallace and wife Gina, Bill Wallace and wife Trina; great-grandchildren, Shelby Wells and husband Brandon, Crews Wallace and wife Kristen, Bo Wallace, Bailey Wallace, Bryce Wallace, Zach Wallace; great-great grandchild Barrett Wells; granddaughter-in-law Marsha Wallace of Pulaski; sister Charma Colton and husband AJ of Memphis; and several nieces and nephews.
