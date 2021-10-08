Mr. Alexander Isaiah John Adcock, 14, of Campbellsville died Oct. 4, 2021, in Lawrence County.
Mr. Adcock was born March 4, 2007, and was a country boy through and through. He was a freshman at Richland High School where he always kept his teachers and friends entertained. His preferred education came from being his daddy’s right-hand man and learning life skills on the family farm in Campbellsville. He told his family once that he needed wide open spaces, and he always stayed true to that statement. When he wasn’t blazing trails through the pastures on his dirt bike, his passions were repairing small engines, motorcycles, dirt bikes, tractors and lawn mowers. He loved to play too, and his hobbies included shooting guns, hunting, fishing, tubing, swimming and skiing on his Tennessee River trips. He showcased his talents for fixing things and his gift of gab on his YouTube channel called “Outdoors With Al” where he could easily spend half an hour bringing old equipment back to life. As all who knew him would attest, he had an opinion on everything and he didn’t hesitate to share his unsolicited insights — whether he was at Home Depot or in the classroom at school. He was an old soul who loved listening to WKSR, especially Swap and Shop, and watching the Andy Griffith Show. He longed for the simpler times, even though he was too young to remember them. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and Lord at the age of 6. He lived out his faith through acts of service. He loved cooking up a big country breakfast for his family, coming to the rescue of many with his tool bag in hand and using his tender heart to make someone smile. These are just a few of the ways he used his gifts and talents from God to touch the lives of others during his short time with us. His sweet spirit and full-throttle zest for life are imprinted on the hearts of those who had the pleasure of knowing this unique young man.
He is preceded in death by grandparents, Leon and Lacy Adcock and John McClanahan.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. today (Friday) at First Baptist Church, Pulaski with Wayne Ashford officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Campbellsville.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alexander Adcock Memorial Fund at First National Bank; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; the Rose Hill Cemetery Fund; or The Bible & Literature Missionary Foundation.
Survivors include parents, Chris and Michele Adcock of Campbellsville; sisters, Hannah Adcock, Clara Adcock, both of Campbellsville; grandmothers, Helen McClanahan, Mary McClanahan, both of Columbia; aunts, Kim Thomason and husband Mark of Cookeville, Shannon Blair of Columbia, Sherri Iacobelli of Columbia, S.C.; uncle Johnny McClanahan and wife Angie of Santa Fe; and cousins, Christopher and wife Fran, Paul and wife Sherry, Jennifer and husband David, Carter and wife Tori, Lucas, Westin, Daniell and wife Allison, Corey and wife Maggie, Peter, Sophia; and special friends, Chris Burgess, Earl Graham, Janice Dunavant, all of Pulaski.
