Mrs. Alice Danita Andrews, 61, of Pulaski died Oct. 13, 2021, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mrs. Andrews was born Feb. 29, 1960, in Nashville. She is preceded in death by parents, Harold and Reba Shook Bell; brother Fred Bell and sister Darlene Marlow.
Graveside services were Oct. 18 at Scotts Hill Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband Dale Andrews of Pulaski; daughters, Brandy Andrews, Rachel Andrews, Jamie Andrews, all of Pulaski; sister Donna Alexander of Bodenham; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
