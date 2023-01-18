Mrs. Alice Gelinas Moriarty, 78, of Prospect died Jan. 13, 2023.
Mrs. Moriarty was born April 26, 1944, in Springfield, Mass. She graduated from Cathedral High School and the University of Lowell. She loved her family, gardening, card games and watching college football games, especially Alabama. She is preceded in death by husband and best friend Robert Moriarty; and parents, Charles and Irene Gelinas.
Graveside services were Jan. 25 at Prospect Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son Michael Moriarty and wife Michelle of Gansevoort, N.Y.; daughters, Kathleen Bentley and husband Bruce of Madison, Ala., Patricia Wetherbee and husband Mark of Hubert, N.C.; grandchildren, Melissa Moriarty, Meaghan Moriarty, Micheala Moriarty; sisters, Elaine Dionne of Winterpark Fla., Mary Winiarski of Plainfield, Conn.; brother Don Gelinas of Palmer, Mass.; sister-in-law and dear friend Margaret (Peg) Chick; and family of the heart, Helmut and Charlotte Hass, Mary Bledsoe, Mike Solomon and Linda Foree.
