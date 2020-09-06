Mrs. Alice Juanita Luna Riales, 90, of Hot Springs, Ark., died Aug. 19, 2020.
Mrs. Riales was born June 26, 1930, in Mount Pleasant and was formerly of Pulaski. She would do anything for anyone and accepted all for who they were. Therefore, she was loved by many and will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by parents, William Arthur Mary Virginia Weatherford Luna; husband Arthur Riales; previous spouses, Dyrus (Woody) Woodruff, Joseph Stephens II, Bobby Daughtry Sr.; sons, Bobby Daughtry Jr., Johnny Stephens; step-son Brian Woodruff; grandson Matthew Stephens; sisters, Frances Martin, Flora Sue Hull; and brothers, William Arthur Luna Jr. and Jessie Edwin Luna.
No services are planned at this time.
Survivors include children, Jenny Daughtry Bassham, Joseph Charles Stephens III, Jana Tripodi and husband Lloyd, Margaret West and husband Waddy; step-children: Sherri Broome and husband Chuck, numerous loving step-children; daughter-in-law Sindi Stephens; grandchildren, Jennifer Phillips and husband Ross, Tommy Bassham, Noah Stephens, Joel Stephens, Welford West, Bedford West and wife Sameera, Micah O’Leary, Briana O’Leary Trosper, Tara O’Leary, Eddie O’Leary, Elijah Stephens, David Stephens, Erycka Stephens Anderson, Emmalee Stephens; numerous step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Allison Phillips, Bethany Trosper, Brooklyn Trosper, Chad Barrentine, Rhyline Castleberry, Noah Castleberry, Tristan Stephens, Dorothy Dodson; numerous step-great grandchildren; and many other friends and relatives.
