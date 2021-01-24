Mr. Allan Hugh Keenan, 82, of Elkmont, Ala., died Jan. 20, 2021.
Mr. Keenan was born Oct. 28, 1938, in Baltimore, Md. He served in the U.S. Army. During his lifetime, he was an electrician, worked for a NASA contractor, helped in building Main Street South in Huntsville, Ala., and also ran his own hydroponic lettuce greenhouse business. He loved anything to do with agriculture, horses and was an avid beekeeper. He is preceded in death by parents, Robert Stephen and Mary Catherine Gately Keenan; and brother Robert G. Keenan Sr. and wife Olivia.
Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters, Kristen Pfeiffer and husband Bill of Dellrose, Stephanie Wilburn of Huntsville, Ala., Erin Gillies and husband Cory of Sandy, Utah.; son Timothy Keenan of Huntsville, Ala.; grandchildren, Jake Pfeiffer and wife Michelle, Conrad Pfeiffer and wife Katherine, Gately Pfeiffer, Joey Wilburn, Sam Wilburn, Meagan Wilburn, Christian Gillies, JJ Gillies; great-grandchild Leo Pfeiffer; brothers, Pat Keenan of Sommerville, Ala., Tom Keenan and wife Mary Ann of Franklin; sister Angela Liberto and husband John of Parkville, Md.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.