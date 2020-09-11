Mrs. Allene McMeen, 91, of Ardmore died Sept. 7, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. McMeen was born May 22, 1929, in Williamson County. She is preceded in death by parents, Ernest Oscar and Lela Ruth Ivey Hughes; and husband Marvin McMeen.
Graveside services were Sept. 9 at West Point Cemetery in Maury County.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to West Point Cemetery Fund, 1533 Theta Pike, Columbia, TN 38401.
Survivors include daughters, Janice Reece and husband Larry of Ardmore, Gail Pilkinton, Cindy McGee and husband Rickie, all of Pulaski; sister Ernestine Whitley of Columbia; grandchildren, Teri Ingrey, Jamie Schisler, Kayla Tarpley and husband Brent, Krissy Surles, Patrick McGee; and great-grandchildren, Xander, George, Caitlin and Avery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.