Ms. Alma Jean Turner, 83, of Lynnville died July 22, 2021, at Mt. Pleasant Health and Rehab.
Ms. Turner was born March 2, 1938, in Louisville, Ky. She was a retired purchasing agent for Weather Tamer Inc. of Columbia. She was an artist, a pilot, a genealogist, a Titans fan and an active member of her church until she was physically unable to attend. She is preceded in death by parents, Luther C. and Geneva E. Kimbrough Smith; and half-sister Maxine Beddingfield.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, at Lynnwood Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangments.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the American Diabetes Association.
Survivors include children, Angela Carol Johnson and husband Jimmy, David Glenn Turner; father of her children Glenn Turner; grandchildren, Matthew Angus and wife Casey, Amanda Massey and husbant USAF MSgt. Brett, Army Capt. Nathaniel Angus, DPT and wife Rachel; and great-grandchildren, Liam Angus, Presley Angus, Alex Angus, Samuel Massey, Abigail Massey, Hershel Angus, Marshall Angus and Michael Angus.
