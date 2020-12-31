Mrs. Alma Lee McKinney, 88, of Pulaski died Dec. 25, 2020.
Mrs. McKinney was born May 7, 1932, and was a member of the Church of Christ at Goodspring. She is preceded in death by parents, Tonnie Lee and Clara Walls Carvell; husband Harry (Buddy) McKinney; and brother Tillman Carvell.
Graveside services were Dec. 28 at Giles Memory Gardens.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Sheila Wells of Pulaski; son Harry Lee McKinney of Pulaski; brother Garfield Carvell of Pulaski; uncles, Doyle Walls, Wayne Walls, both of Pulaski; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; seven nieces and nephews; 15 great-nieces and great-nephews; and numerous cousins.
