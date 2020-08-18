Mr. Alonzo Byron Harmon III, 74, of Knoxville died Aug. 13, 2020.
Mr. Harmon was born April 3, 1946, in Knoxville. He grew up in Pulaski and was a 1964 graduate of Giles County High School. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served his country with honor during the Vietnam War. He was a real estate broker with Signature Homes in Knoxville for many years. He was a man of great faith and was an active member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Knoxville for more than 40 years, serving as an usher, a member of vestry and a volunteer to their FISH Food Pantry. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, softball, traveling to new places, his beloved Vols and, most of all, spending time with his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents, Alonzo Byron Harmon Jr. and Martha Reynolds Harmon.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 20, from 5-7 p.m. at Mynatt Funeral Home in Fountain City. A military honor guard service will be held Friday, Aug. 21, at 11:30 a.m. at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Gov John Sevier Hwy.
Memorial donations may be made to the FISH Hospitality Pantries of Knoxville, fishpantry.org.
Survivors include wife Crystal Harmon; daughters, Melanie Gartside and husband John of Richmond Hill, Ga., Marcia Wade and husband Nathan of Oak Ridge; stepsons, Dustin Marshall, Ian Fritz, both of Knoxville; brother Rufus Gaines Harmon of Pulaski; and grandchildren, Katie, Hunter, and Annelle; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
