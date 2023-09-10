Mr. Alton Eugene Archer, 65, of Lynnville died Sept. 8, 2023.
Mr. Archer was born Oct. 12, 1957, in Moulton, Ala. He was a truck driver at Mount Pleasant Transfer for many years and also for Bud Jones for years. He is preceded in death by parents, Alton Archer Sr. and Mary Bishop Archer.
Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.
Survivors include wife Fay Archer of Lynnville; son Joshua Archer; daughter Regina Brown and husband Cordell of Lynnville; grandchildren, Camren, Carson, William, Bryson; sisters, Mary Thomason, Shelia Johnson and husband Kenny; brother Neal Archer and wife Dawn; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
