Alton Wade Kelley, an 8th generation Nashvillian and proud member of the First Families of Tennessee, passed away on December 2, 2022, after a brief illness at age 63.
One of the best ways to describe Alton’s personality was “Ready, Fire, Aim”, and that is just how he rolled. He was always too excited to wait to do anything. Alton was a master storyteller and, at times, some of them may have even contained some truth! He loved to quote old Irish tales as he welcomed guests at parties and always made everyone feel welcome, whether it be at his home or work events, and was always the life of the party. He just loved life and was the eternal optimist. He said many times how he felt like he had lived 12 lives and was so blessed to have experienced so many wonderful things and met so many extraordinary friends.
Alton attended Overbrook School in Nashville and Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, TN, where he developed many lifelong friends and was a member of Alpha Chi fraternity. He was an avid lover of fast cars, even before he could drive, and still holds the family record for totaling four vehicles in a seven-day period.
Leaving Nashville, Alton studied in Oxford, attending Ole Miss, and became a very active member of Sigma Chi fraternity, where some of his closest relationships to this day were formed. It was Oxford where he received his Masters of Life Experiences degree while still an undergraduate. Sailing trips to the Bahamas and the Keys and skiing out West were fond memories and all the tall tales from these adventures would make Huck Finn (another favorite), blush.
After he left Oxford and came back home to Nashville, Alton entered the hospitality industry, his passion. He began his career overseeing Special Services for the Opryland Hotel. From there, he then served as the Director of Sales for the Sheraton Music City and finally moved to the Hermitage Hotel where he served as General Manager.
Moving on to the Middle Tennessee Visitor’s Bureau, Alton helped to catapult their mission across the region and State. While there, he developed a sincere fondness for the Maury and Giles County communities and the sheer beauty of the area, while adding to his list of many new lifelong friends.
He was actively involved in the Southeast Tourism Society, Leadership Maury and Middle Tennessee, creator of the Maury County African American Heritage Tour Guide, and instrumental in the preservation of Rippavilla Plantation and many local battlefields through the Tennessee Civil War National Heritage Area while serving as a Board Advisor. And we cannot forget his creativity in organizing the one and only, world famous, Mule Du Gras.
Most importantly, it is here in southern Middle Tennessee, where Alton married the love of his life, Sheree Rose and where he recently purchased a large parcel of property and started building his forever farm.
While in Columbia, Alton was asked to come home to Nashville and become President of Belle Meade Historic Site and Winery. This had always been a special place in his heart, and it showed. His passion for Belle Meade is alive and well today. Record revenue, upgraded facilities, one of the top tourist destinations in the city, a winery, Belle Meade Bourbon, and the list goes on.
Alton always had a desire to help others and was active in many social and civic organizations including co-founding Saddle Up!, an equine educational experience impacting the lives of children and young adults with disabilities near Franklin, TN.
Alton loved to travel the world with his beloved family and friends. He had an insatiable appetite for exploring new places and learning new things. Favorite locations included the Caribbean, France, Italy, and, most recently, Scotland and Egypt. Everyone who traveled with him always said they needed a vacation from the vacation. He was nonstop.
Alton touched so many lives with his warmth and generosity, and we are all the better for it. We are thankful for our time on earth with him and look forward to rejoicing once again in Heaven. We know he will need an eternity to finish all his stories.
Alton is survived by his wife of 17 years, Sheree Rose Kelley, formerly of Pulaski, TN; and sons, Robert Wade Kelley (and wife Haleigh Greening Kelley), and Blake Taylor (and wife, Lilly Gianikas Taylor) and granddaughter Rose Marie Taylor, all of Nashville.
Alton was the fourth of six children of the late Eleanor Wills Clark Kelley and Everett E. Kelley of Nashville. He is also survived by his siblings, Eleanor Craig Kelley Adkisson, Josephine Kelley Darwin (and husband John); Jessie Palmer Kelley, and Ed Kelley (and wife Mandy Barton Kelley), all of Nashville, as well as by a sister, Phoebe Kelley Kruger (and husband Stephen Sr.), of Jackson, MS. He is also survived by his father-in-law Rudolph Rose and brother-in-law Ritchie Rose (and wife Mary Carter Rose) of Pulaski, TN.
He is also survived by his maternal aunts, Em Crook, and Phoebe Nischan (and husband Marvin); paternal aunt, Shirley Talbot Kelley, all of Nashville; and by numerous cousins, nephews and nieces, whose company he always enjoyed.
Most importantly, Alton was a man of faith and was a Ruling Elder on the Presbytery of Middle Tennessee and active member of Harpeth Presbyterian Church for the last 16 years, serving as a deacon and elder during his time there.
The family cannot express their thanks enough for the outpouring of love and support from so many family and friends. Your visits, prayers, and love will always be remembered.
A private family graveside service will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Nashville.
A service and celebration of life will be held at Belle Meade Historic Site and Winery on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.
The family requests any memorial contribution may be made to: Saddle Up!, 1549 Old Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37069; or to the Britton Taylor Scholarship Fund at the University of Tennessee Southern, 433 W. Madison St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Funeral services will be handled by Mount Olivet Funeral Home & Cemetery, 1101 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37210.
